NFL Insider Explains Why Chiefs-Rams Trade Talks About Cooper Kupp Failed
Before the Kansas City Chiefs traded for receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Wednesday morning, the team was in discussions with the Los Angeles Rams about acquiring Cooper Kupp.
However, any trade talks failed amongst the Chiefs and the Rams because of Kupp's salary, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported. The Chiefs were looking for a team who could still pay a big part of the salary of whichever receiver they traded for, and they didn't want to give up high draft picks. It seems that the Rams weren't willing to do this, but the Tennessee Titans were with Hopkins.
It didn't come as much of a surprise that Kupp deal couldn't get worked out, though, as Russini said on Tuesday that she didn't believe the Chiefs could afford the Rams receiver.
The Chiefs got the deal they wanted with Hopkins, as they sent a conditional fifth-round draft pick that can become a fourth rounder based on playing time. The Titans will also be paying for some of Hopkins's salary.
Kupp hasn't played since Week 2 after he suffered a sprained ankle. He is expected to return on Thursday night vs. the Minnesota Vikings.