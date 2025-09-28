SI

Nick Sirianni Yells at Baker Mayfield During Eagles' Matchup With Buccaneers

Sirianni was caught on camera talking trash to Mayfield.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talked trash to Baker Mayfield during his team's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nick Sirianni remains fiery on the sidelines.

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles' coach got into it with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield following a play. Sirianni could be seen on camera chirping at Mayfield, who was walking back to the Buccaneers' huddle.

Fox's Tom Rinaldi confirmed the incident and said that Sirianni had been talking all afternoon.

Sirianni has long been known for his sideline antics. He's gotten into it with players, coaches and fans alike during his time as Philadelphia's head coach. Despite that, whatever he's doing is working.

Sirianni is 51-20 in four-play seasons as Philadelphia's head coach and has two trips to the Super Bowl and a victory in Super Bowl LIX to show for it. So far in 2025, the Eagles are 3-0 and have a solid lead on Tampa Bay on Sunday.

