Where Are Packers in Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Unlike the old AP college football poll, which actually decided the national champion for decades, NFL power rankings are a fun but irrelevant exercise.
And challenging when the date on the calendar reads May 1.
As Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr said in his new rankings, “we are blinded by expectations and are flying high on the magnanimous language” used to describe every draft pick. As Orr put it, power rankings this time of year are pure “guesswork,” but here is where you will find the Green Bay Packers in eight post-draft sets of NFL power rankings.
The Athletic: Sixth
The Packers were No. 5 before the draft, but they fell a spot after a so-so draft.
Explained Josh Kendall: “While everyone’s draft focus was on the Falcons saying they were trying to turbocharge the Packers’ quarterback succession model, Green Bay might have quietly done it again. The Packers picked Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the seventh round. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Pratt might have to wait a long time if he’s going to succeed Jordan Love, but he’s more than worth the gamble at pick No. 245 after starting 44 college games and throwing 90 career touchdowns.”
CBS: Sixth
The Packers are up a spot since Pete Prisco’s post-Super Bowl rankings.
Explained Pete Prisco: “With Jordan Love showing he can be their guy for the long run last season and a lot of talented receivers, they will score. The defense will have a new look -- and it will be better.
Fox Sports: Sixth
The Packers are down two spots from Dave Helman’s post-Super Bowl rankings.
“So much of the Packers' success will hinge on Jordan Love and all of his young pass-catchers continuing to ascend. But adding Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney to a team that finished 2023 on a red-hot run looks awfully appealing. It would also be great if new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can coax more production out of that defense.”
NFL.com: Eighth
The Packers are unchanged after checking in at No. 8 after the first waves of free agency.
The “biggest question” in Eric Edholm’s mind? Where will first-round pick Jordan Morgan fit? He lacks the ideal arm length for tackle but he also lacks the power for guard.
“This might be heresy, but I referred to Morgan as a poor man's David Bakhtiari at one point. We'll see,” Edholm wrote. “Protecting Jordan Love is, of course, the highest priority now. Green Bay watched the quarterback blossom into near stardom down the stretch of last season, completely flipping the midseason script after some early struggles. This is a team that reasonably can go a long way, but that left tackle spot is worth monitoring.”
Sporting News: Eighth
The Packers moved up a spot in Vinnie Iyer’s fresh rankings.
“The Packers worked right away to improve their pass protection, secondary playmaking, and overall offensive depth in the draft, following up a strong free-agency period with RB Josh Jacobs and S Xavier McKinney. They can make the Lions sweat more in the North.”
Bleacher Report: Ninth
The “talent appears to be there” for the Packers to make a run at a championship, Gary Davenport said.
“Green Bay's young wide receivers seemingly came into their own as the 2023 season wore on. Green Bay swapped out Aaron Jones at running back for Josh Jacobs. This year's draft class brought help on the offensive line in Arizona's Jordan Morgan, a potential starter at linebacker in Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper and improvement in the secondary in Georgia's Javon Bullard.
“The Packers don't quite possess the loaded roster of their division rivals in Detroit, but they aren't far off. And as one of the league's youngest teams, there's room for improvement as the players mature in Titletown.”
Sportsbook Super Bowl Odds: 10th
The Packers have the 10th-best Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +1900. Those are the fifth-shortest in the NFC.
Ahead of them in the conference? The San Francisco 49ers (+550) are the Super Bowl favorites but have to avoid the hangover of losing in the Super Bowl, the Detroit Lions (+1300) are favorites to win the NFC North, the Philadelphia Eagles (+1400) will “host” the Packers in Brazil in Week 1 and the Cowboys (+1500) were crushed by the Packers in the playoffs and are having a rough offseason.
Sports Illustrated: 15th
Orr feels your “outrage.”
The Packers “crushed” the draft, Orr said, with Morgan having “tremendous upside.”
“I know there were coaches in the same system on other teams who also coveted Morgan,” Orr wrote. “Nestled at the bottom of the draft was quarterback Michael Pratt out of Tulane, who I think could be an NFL contributor at some point. Now that he’s in Green Bay, we’ve all but assured Pratt will develop into a capable NFL passer at some point.”
The Lions are No. 2 overall and No. 1 in the NFC after hammering their biggest weakness, the secondary, “like a piece of old drywall.”
