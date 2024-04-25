Here’s What NFL Scouts, Agents Say About Packers’ First-Round Draft Pick
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every year about this time, with draft boards set and everyone catching their breath before the NFL Draft kicks off, I scroll through my contacts and ask them the same thing.
“If you had to bet a dollar, who do you think the Packers will take?”
The consensus, especially considering 24 picks will be made before they’re on the clock at No. 25, has never been this strong.
Of the 10 NFL executives and high-profile agents who responded, nine – yes, all but one – said Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean. And the lone “dissenting” voice predicted cornerback.
To be clear, nobody has the inside scoop on what general manager Brian Gutekunst is thinking heading into Round 1. This was merely their gut feeling or educated guess.
Many of the sources added another player (or two) but DeJean’s name came up again and again and again. Even an agent for a cornerback other than DeJean mentioned DeJean.
The appeal is understandable. You name the trait, DeJean has it.
He’s got the athleticism (4.46 in the 40, 9.85 Relative Athletic Score) to match up in the passing game.
He’s got the size (6-0 1/2, 203 pounds) to be a factor against the run and quick game.
He’s got the production (seven interceptions in two seasons).
He’s a game-changer (three defensive touchdowns and one on special teams).
He’s got versatility (can line up at cornerback, safety, nickel and punt returner).
“Small-town guy, good teammate, not going to cause you headaches. And that’s on top of him being a really good player who can help a defense that somehow always needs help,” one executive said. “He just fits their needs and culture.”
Of course, all those things that would seem to make DeJean a fit in Green Bay would make him a fit for most teams. While Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama’s Terrion Arnold seem locked in as the top two cornerbacks off the board, DeJean should be in the running for No. 3. So, he might not get to No. 20, let alone No. 25.
To win in the NFL, you have to be able to throw the ball on offense. Thus, you also have to be able to stop the pass on defense. The NFC-champion 49ers have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (for now, anyway) at receiver. The Eagles have DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. In the division, the Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and the Bears have D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and maybe Rome Odunze.
To win a Super Bowl, the Packers have to at least slow down the NFL’s top passing games. As it stands, they might not be good enough at cornerback to get it done.
“I can’t imagine Gutey is going to bet the season on Eric Stokes or (Carringon) Valentine,” one scout said.
Or Anthony Johnson, if the Packers prefer DeJean at safety.
Offensive tackle is a major need, as well. Even if Gutekunst loves Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom as his starters, it would be a leap of faith to go into the season with veteran Andre Dillard as the swing tackle. An injury to one of the starters could torpedo the season.
Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton had a slight edge over Georgia’s Amarius Mims among the sources who pinpointed a specific tackle. One source thought Guyton would be the “best available” tackle on the board and, therefore, the choice. Interestingly, an agent who represents one of the top offensive tackles picked Mims – who he does not represent.
Here are the first-round mentions brought up by our nine sources. All of them mentioned offensive tackle and cornerback, either generically or by naming a specific player.
“It’s got to be an OT or DeJean,” one said.
- DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa: 9.
- OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma: 4.
- OT Amarius Mims, Georgia: 3.
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama: 2.
- OL Graham Barton, Duke: 2.
- DE Darius Robinson, Missouri: 1.
- LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M (at 25): 1.
- LB Junior Colson (trading back), Michigan: 1.
“Cooper (DeJean), (Edgerrin) Cooper and (Jaden) Hicks for their top three,” one predicted.
