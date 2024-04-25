Here Are Packers’ Selections in Final First-Round NFL Mock Drafts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter the 2024 NFL Draft needs with key needs on the offensive line and defensive backfield. Defensive tackle is not a big need, but Illinois’ Johnny Newton could make a big impact.
He was the pick in Albert Breer’s mock draft for Sports Illustrated.
“If he’s recovered from a foot fracture,” Breer wrote, “Newton will give Packer fans a lot to be excited about as an interior pressure player. Newton would be a nice complement to Rashan Gary along the Packers’ defensive front.”
Newton had 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses to earn second-team All-American in 2022. In 2023, he had 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for losses to earn first-team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
At 6-foot-1 5/8 and 304 pounds, he might be a bit undersized for the Packers. However, even with every snap from 2023 returning for 2024, there is a long-term need with Pro Bowler Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton entering their free-agent seasons.
The Athletic: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
Dane Brugler didn’t waste any words: “I don’t think there is anything more I could possibly write about the DeJean-to-Green Bay connection that you haven’t already read. We’ll see if DeJean makes it to 25.”
There’s a chance he won’t because DeJean is the total package of size, athleticism and ball production at a premium position. The question is whether he’ll be at his best at cornerback or safety. The Packers have needs at both spots so that dilemma might not matter.
“I feel like I have the size and speed to do that,” he said at Iowa’s pro day. “I also understand that I can play multiple positions. I feel like I have the athleticism to play any position in the back end. It’s football, and I love to play football. So, you put me on the field, I’m going to play football wherever I am.”
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah and Peter Schrager
ESPN.com (Field Yates): Georgia OT Amarius Mims
Yates correctly read the state of the Packers’ offensive line room. With left tackle Rasheed Walker having a solid debut season as the starter, the Packers wouldn’t need Mims to start right away. But with his prodigious combination of size and athleticism, the Packers’ patience could be rewarded.
“Mims is a wild card in the first round given he had just 803 career snaps and eight career starts in college,” Yates wrote, “but with light feet and a massive 6-foot-8, 340-pound frame, the sky is the limit. He just might need some time to further develop before becoming a fixture in the starting lineup.”
DeJean was still on the board.
PFF (Cris Collinsworth): Georgia OT Amarius Mims
Collinsworth called Mims “that first off the bus” type of player because he’s so big and talented.
“Mims played right tackle in all three of his years at Georgia,” he said, “but he’s an impressive lump of clay at this point and may be worth a look at left tackle. His kick step is still a little slow, he gets beat inside and he needs to ramp up his energy on occasion, but if the Packers could hit on a young tackle, they would have most of the really expensive positions all on rookie contracts and could be very dangerous in the next few years.”
DeJean went one pick later.
Bleacher Report: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
B/R’s scouts, noting the injuries that sidelined Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander last year, penciled in DeJean as a cornerback.
“DeJean is one of the most versatile and athletic defensive backs in this year's draft,” Cory Giddings said. “With the ability to play cornerback and safety, DeJean also provides outstanding special teams value. A cornerback at heart, he has the straight-line speed and explosive twitch to run with receivers at the next level. It will be up to whichever defensive coordinator selects him to put him in the optimal position to use all of his skills.”
Pro Football Network (3 Rounds): Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
Dallas Robinson’s three-rounder started with DeJean, whom he penciled in as a safety alongside Xavier McKinney.
Robinson stuck with the defense in Round 2 with Michigan linebacker Junior Colson, who will be an instant starter in the middle, and Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus, who at 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds had 10 sacks and 23 tackles for losses the past three seasons. He ranked among the national leaders in pressures among interior defensive linemen in 2023.
The offensive line was addressed in Round 3 with Wisconsin center Tanor Bortolini and Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones.
NBC Sports: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
DeJean has the athleticism the Packers “crave,” Connor Rogers said.
Draft Network: Many Mocks
Keith Sanchez: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Damian Parson: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Ryan Fowler: Duke OL Graham Barton
Justin Melo: Duke OL Graham Barton
Jamie Eisner: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean
Sporting News (7 Rounds): Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton
With DeJean going to the Rams at No. 19, Vinnie Iyer started with Guyton, the athletic blindside protector for the Sooners.
“The Packers need to boost their offensive line for Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs after parting ways with long-time but oft-injured and aging stalwart David Bakhtiari. Guyton went from big mauler to nimble pass protector, a perfect complete fit for them up front.”
Three of the Day 2 picks addressed the defense, with Alabama edge Chris Braswell, Washington State safety Jaden Hicks and Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart.
“The Packers should be attracted to how well Hart uses his size in coverage, and he also has big-play upside,” Iyer wrote.
The Day 3 picks included a quarterback.
Fox Sports: Duke OL Graham Barton
This pick makes "way too much sense" given Green Bay's need on the line and its love for versatile blockers.
