Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds Include … Packers and Canada?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Jets announced on Thursday that they will release quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the move can’t become official until the league-year begins on March 12, Rodgers is able to start searching for his next landing spot.
Where will Rodgers play in 2025?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the betting favorite at DraftKings as well as in odds posted by FanDuel Canada on Friday. The odds are much tighter at the top at FanDuel, where the Packers have the second-shortest odds among the NFC North teams and the team with the longest odds resides north of the border.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +150.
Las Vegas Raiders: +160.
Minnesota Vikings: +850.
Tennessee Titans: +900.
Indianapolis Colts: +1400.
New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams: +1600.
New Orleans Saints: +1700.
Jacksonville Jaguars: +1800.
Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots: +1900.
San Francisco 49ers: +2200.
Miami Dolphins: +2400.
Denver Broncos, Houston Texans: +3100.
Arizona Cardinals: +3200.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +4200.
Dallas Cowboys: +4500.
Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers: +4800.
Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers: +5000.
Detroit Lions: +5500.
Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills: +6000.
Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets: +9500.
Toronto Argonauts: +10000.
By implied probability, there is a 2.04 percent chance of Rodgers signing with the Packers, though the team has no need for a 41-year-old quarterback with Jordan Love entrenched as the starting quarterback and Malik Willis returning after a superb season as the backup.
The Steelers, with top quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields headed to free agency and the pressure increasing on coach Mike Tomlin, are logical favorites. Rodgers and Tomlin share a mutual appreciation.
“Just the competitors’ component of this game, to do it at the level he’s done it at for so long, it’s an honor to compete against men like that. I look forward to seeing him and competing against him,” Tomlin told NBC’s Tony Dungy before the Steelers faced the Jets.
The Raiders, who are rebuilding under new coach Pete Carroll, don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback; Rodgers could be the bridge for whoever the Raiders draft. However, the Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is considered a strong candidate to land in Vegas in free agency.
“Perhaps Rodgers could come in and give the team a spark,” The Athletic’s Mike Jones wrote. “Getting past the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos in the AFC West still could prove challenging. Yet this might be a win-win situation for a team that needs a bridge quarterback and a fading star who isn’t ready to hang ’em up yet.”
There’s an enormous gap between the Steelers, Raiders and everyone else.
Rounding out the list are the CFL’s Argonauts, which shows the sportsbook’s sense of humor.
For what it’s worth, the team’s quarterback depth charts consists of Nick Arbuckle, Cameron Dukes, Tucker Horn and Chad Kelly, who once upon a time competed for a spot on the Packers’ offseason roster. Arbuckle, who replaced an injured Kelly in the playoffs, was MVP of the Argos’ Grey Cup win over Winnipeg.
The Packers were able to unload Rodgers and his contract in a trade with the Jets before the 2023 draft.
After missing all but a handful of plays in his debut season for the Jets, Rodgers posted the lowest passer rating of his career in leading the Jets to a dismal 5-12 record that resulted in a total house-cleaning – with Rodgers being swept out the door.
Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to throw 500 career touchdowns passes and needs only six more to pass Brett Favre for fourth place on the all-time list.
Before the final game of the season, which wound up being a four-touchdown demolition of the Dolphins, Rodgers said it had “of course” crossed his mind that it might be the final game of a legendary career.
“I'm trying to stay in the moment but, of course, it's been a long career,” he said. “I'm really proud of what I've been able to be a part of, what I've been able to accomplish, and I'm also looking forward to a nice mental and physical rest.”
