Bears With Self-Own in Rivalry Against Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears’ social-media team no doubt thought it picked a winner in reference to the fact there are 70 days until it kicks off the 2025 NFL season.
On X, the Bears posted a clip of left tackle Braxton Jones – who wears jersey No. 70 – running over Packers safety Evan Williams on D’Andre Swift’s 39-yard touchdown run last season.
“More of this in 70 days,” read the post.
The Packers would happily take “more of this” in terms of their dominance in the series.
The Packers won that game, just like they seemingly win every game at Soldier Field.
Green Bay has won six in a row in Chicago, with its last loss coming in 2018. Before that, the Packers had won eight in a row in Chicago.
Aaron Rodgers rightfully claimed ownership of the Bears during his run in the series. His touchdown run at Soldier Field in 2021, a legendary moment in which he screamed “I owned you all my (bleeping) life! I own you! I still own you!” marked his 10th win in 11 games. He added another in 2022.
“I love playing at Soldier Field,” he said after the 2021 game. “I said this week, I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way; not a lot of love, I’m sure. Had a lot of great moments on this field, a lot of great battles and today was much like those other ones – starts off slow sometimes, they get rolling, defense had some timely stops, we put a drive together.”
With Brett Favre, the Packers won 11 in a row in Chicago spanning the 1994 through 2004 seasons.
Starting with Green Bay’s 33-6 win on Halloween 1994, which was highlighted by Favre’s 36-yard touchdown run and Edgar Bennett’s three total touchdowns, the Bears have won only five home games against the Packers.
Last year, Swift’s touchdown run gave the Bears a 19-14 lead late in the third quarter. Green Bay rallied, though, with Jordan Love’s 60-yard completion to Christian Watson setting up Love’s 1-yard touchdown for a 20-19 lead. Karl Brooks’ blocked field goal saved the game.
“It’s special,” Love said after improving to 2-0 in Chicago. “Obviously, anytime we play the Bears, we want to get that win and we want to keep this win streak going. Obviously, ending the game on that final play and to come up huge with that field-goal block, it’s special. We want to clean a lot of things up, but a win is a win.”
In his first Packers-Bears game, running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 76 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Green Bay set the series record with an 11th consecutive win.
“The whole thing that was going through my mind was I don’t want to be the first one to lose (to the Bears),” Jacobs said. “So, that’s what I came in with my mindset, like, I’m not going to be the one. I think this was the 11th win. I’m glad to be a part of history.”
Matt LaFleur improved to 11-0 against the Bears. He was one of five coaches in NFL history to be at least 10-0 against an opponent.
“It’s one game,” LaFleur said afterward. “I’m not worried about what’s happened in the past. It’s one game. It’s great to come away with a win when you don’t feel like you necessarily played your best, but that’s a competitive football team. The margin of error in this league is so minimal. We see it. I mean, they’re a Hail Mary away from being a 5-4 team. Most teams in this league, it’s a .500 league. You’ve got to find a way to win some of these tight games like we did today.”
It's not the only social-media miscue this offseason. In celebrating the Tush Push surviving Green Bay’s proposed ban, the Eagles posted a photo of Jalen Hurts getting ready for a Brotherly Shove against Green Bay, which the Packers stopped.