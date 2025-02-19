Betting Favorite to Acquire Aaron Rodgers Will Play Packers in 2025
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a dismal 5-12 season, the New York Jets have announced they will release four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Where will Rodgers play in 2025? And could he face his former team, the Green Bay Packers?
Yes. In fact, four of the teams that have the shortest odds to land Rodgers once he becomes a free agent will play the Packers next season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are the betting favorites to acquire Rodgers. At FanDuel Canada Sportsbook, the Steelers are +150 to sign Rodgers, just shorter than the Las Vegas Raiders at +160. At DraftKings, the Steelers, Raiders and Los Angeles Rams are tri-favorites at +300.
The Minnesota Vikings, who might be looking for a veteran to replace Sam Darnold to join 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, are on the short list of favorites, as well. At FanDuel, they have the third-shortest odds at +850. At DraftKings, they have the fifth-shortest odds at +550.
The Cleveland Browns, who swung and missed on their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson, have the third-shortest odds at FanDuel at +410, and the New York Giants, who wrongly gave Daniel Jones a contract extension, are tied for the seventh-shortest odds at FanDuel at +1600. The Browns and Giants are tied for the eighth-shortest odds at DraftKings at +1200.
Of those four teams, the Steelers, Browns and Giants will be road games for the Packers, with Green Bay a candidate to face Pittsburgh in Ireland. As was the case with Brett Favre in 2009 and 2010, the Packers and Vikings will play each other home and away.
Here are the latest next-team odds for Rodgers at FanDuel Canada and DraftKings for the teams on Green Bay’s 2025 schedule. They are listed in order of FanDuel’s odds.
at Pittsburgh Steelers: +150 at FanDuel; +300 at DraftKings.
at Cleveland Browns: +410 at FanDuel; +1200 at DraftKings.
Minnesota Vikings: +850 at FanDuel; +550 at DraftKings.
at New York Giants: +1600 at FanDuel; +1200 at DraftKings.
Carolina Panthers: +1900 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
at Denver Broncos: +3100 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
at Arizona Cardinals: +3200 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
at Dallas Cowboys: +4500 at FanDuel; +7500 at DraftKings.
Cincinnati Bengals: +4800 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
Washington Commanders: +5000 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
Detroit Lions: +5500 at FanDuel; +7500 at DraftKings.
Baltimore Ravens: +6000 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
Philadelphia Eagles: +6000 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
Chicago Bears: +6000 at FanDuel; +10000 at DraftKings.
Rodgers could also decide to retire, though FanDuel’s odds suggest he will not.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter didn’t think Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh was anywhere close to being a slam dunk as they explore options other than their own free agents, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Among those options are the Vikings’ Darnold and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.
“They’re going to say, ‘You know what? We believe Aaron Rodgers is better than all these alternatives right now and we’re going to focus on him?’ I just don’t see that,” Schefter said on ESPN Radio.
“That’s not where this is at. To me, I could see Pittsburgh making some sense, but I don’t think Pittsburgh’s starting its search with Aaron Rodgers. Could it wind up there? Yeah. But I think there’s steps that have to be taken before you can get there, and I think that that’s true of anyplace right now. That’s why it’s hard to give you a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers today.”
Schefter fueled speculation that Rodgers could replace Stafford as quarterback of the Rams.
“If the Rams couldn’t get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him – a lot of ifs involved – then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles,” Schefter said on his podcast.
Rodgers turned 41 on Dec. 2. He threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024, though his passer rating was a career-worst 90.5. His 503 career touchdown passes are fifth-most in NFL history; Favre is fourth with 508.
In December, Rodgers said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has “the special sauce.” On Monday, Steelers receiver George Pickens called Rodgers “my dream teammate.”
