Brandon McManus Kicks Winning Field Goal, Packers Beat Texans 24-22
GREEN BAY, Wis. – What a debut for Brandon McManus.
The team’s new kicker drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. McManus and numerous teammates celebrated with a Lambeau Leap by the team’s tunnel.
Houston kicked the go-ahead field goal, making it 22-21 with 1:44 left. With one timeout, that was an eternity for Jordan Love and the Packers.
“The mindset right there is win the game,” Love said. “We needed a field goal. It’s kind of coming down to us. We knew what it was. It was just go win the game.”
Love was almost intercepted on his first pass but hit Tucker Kraft for 8, Dontayvion Wicks for 12 and Romeo Doubs for 13, giving the Packers a first down at Houston’s 37. Defensive offside and a 6-yard completion to Doubs set up McManus.
Matt Orzech’s snap was low but Daniel Whelan got it down and McManus drilled the kick.
Green Bay’s defense was the story for most of the second half.
Houston’s first four possessions of the second half resulted in four consecutive punts and a total of 35 yards allowed.
The work by the defense was pivotal because Green Bay’s offense, after three first-half turnovers, couldn’t do a thing after opening the second half with a go-ahead touchdown.
By net yards, Green Bay went three-and-out for 9 yards, three-and-out for minus-2 yards and three-and-out for minus-6 yards.
After the last of those, Houston took over at its 36 with 8:11 to go. Joe Mixon, who dominated the first half but was bottled up in the second half, burst through big holes for 17 and 12. Next, on third-and-10, Rashan Gary pressured Stroud but Stroud got the corner and threw an incredible pass to Xavier Hutchinson for 11 yards to the 12 at the 2-minute warning.
That set up Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 35-yard field goal and set the stage for McManus’ heroics.
Love finished 24-of-33 passing for 220 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions as Green Bay improved to 5-2. Doubs led the way with eight receptions for 94 yards.
Green Bay limited Stroud to 10-of-21 passing for 86 yards. Mixon ran for 115 yards and two scores for the Texans, who fell to 5-2.
The Packers have dominated the turnover table all season but the Texans turned the tables in the first half to lead 19-14 at intermission.
Green Bay won the toss and elected to take the ball. On the fourth play, Love telegraphed a pass to Wicks. Jalen Pitre deflected the pass and linebacker Neville Hewitt grabbed the interception. His return gave the Texans the ball at Green Bay’s 11 but they managed only a field goal.
The Packers went 91 yards on their third possession to score a touchdown to lead 7-3. On third-and-4, Love’s fastball was almost intercepted by Calen Bullock but Kraft made a sensational catch in the end zone.
After Green Bay forced a three-and-out punt, Keisean Nixon failed to catch the punt and it bounced into Corey Ballentine. Houston took over at Green Bay’s 11 again; this time, it scored on Mixon’s 2-yard touchdown run.
The Packers were back in front in short order. A 30-yard penalty on pass interference set up a 30-yard touchdown pass to Wicks to make it 14-10.
With the Packers up 14-13, Love threw his NFL-leading eighth interception when he threw into double coverage and was picked off by Bullock. Mixon ran for 32 when he beat Jaire Alexander one-on-one at the point of attack, 10 more when he broke TJ Slaton’s tackle and 4 yards for the touchdown. Evan Williams stopped Mixon on the 2-point play, but it was 19-14.
The Packers needed a fast start to the second half and got it. First, the defense got a three-and-out. Second, the offense drove right down the field for the go-ahead touchdown.
Jacobs had back-to-back runs of 10 and 27 yards. On the second, Jayden Reed motioned right, which caught the attention of Houston’s defense. Jacobs ran left, then used a sharp cut behind guard Sean Rhyan to get into the open field.
The touchdown came moments later, and it got Jacobs out of the history books. On second-and-goal at the 8, Jacobs at the snap went right, then angled left. He caught the ball at the 8, eluded a tackle and scored. It was Jacobs’ 212th career catch. Previously, he had the most catches in NFL history without a receiving touchdown.
Green Bay’s 21-19 lead held deep into the fourth quarter.
