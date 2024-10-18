Packers-Texans Preview: Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud Take Showdown Spotlight
With the Green Bay Packers getting set to host the Houston Texans at historic Lambeau Field on Sunday, the spotlight will be on the quarterback showdown between Green Bay’s Jordan Love and Houston’s C.J. Stroud.
Considered by many to be top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL, they will square off for the first time in their young careers.
“Me and C.J. are good friends,” Love said this week. “I’ve been watching C.J. for a long time. C.J.’s a Cali guy. So, I’ve been watching him for a while now, since high school, watched him in college and then watched him ball out last year. Me and C.J. are close.”
Love and Stroud share an agent and a similar career trajectory. While Love didn’t start until Year 4 and Stroud started as a rookie, both players led their teams to a playoff victory during their first year in the lineup.
“I think Jordan is a great dude. I think he’s a great quarterback,” Stroud told reporters in Houston on Wednesday. “He’s definitely a friend of mine and somebody who I look up to. And I think the way he’s handled his career has just been very professional and just always has a good attitude, a way to just turn.
“For him to be able to play the way he’s playing now, especially off an injury, I think is just super-dope.”
The Packers, on a two-game winning streak, have won the last three matchups against the Texans. The last time Houston managed to leave Lambeau Field with a win was 2008. Matt Schaub led the Texans on a game-winning drive on a 3-degree day.
It will be about 70 degrees warmer on Sunday.
Once again this week, the Packers will hope to ride a dynamic and diverse offense to victory. While Love is coming off his best game of the season, the Packers rushed for 179 yards in beating the Cardinals. Green Bay is second in the NFL with 167.2 rushing yards per game.
The Texans’ run defense is ranked 13th in the league at 113.8 yards a game. That is a 53.4-yard differential between the units.
After last week’s game, Love emphasized the importance of that balance.
“That’s always the goal to be able to have a great run game and a great pass game, just play off each other,” he said.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans believes Love will be the “best quarterback we've seen” this season. While Houston has faced a bunch of unproven young quarterbacks, they limited Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen to just 9-of-30 passing for 131 yards a couple weeks ago. Love, meanwhile, threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns in routing the Cardinals.
A significant factor in Love’s success against Arizona was the clean pocket he enjoyed throughout the game, as the Packers’ offensive line didn’t allow a sack despite the Cardinals sending a number of blitzes his way.
“Protection’s been awesome, especially this (past) week,” Love said. “I think looking back on film, I had so many instances where I was able to get through the reads, take multiple hitches in the pocket, so that is a big credit to the O-line for doing their job and keeping me clean and giving me time.”
This week presents a different challenge as they face a Texans defensive front led by AFC Defensive Player of the Week Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson, last year’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has 5.5 sacks this season. His sidekick, Danielle Hunter, had 16.5 sacks and an NFL-high 23 tackles for losses last year with the Vikings.
“They both play with great motors,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. “They both can beat you with power and with speed. So, those pass rushers are guys you’ve really got to be on point with your balance and your technique because they can run you over and they can put moves on you, too. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
It’ll be a big challenge on the other side of the ball, as well, with Stroud taking aim at a Packers defense that ranks 25th in the NFL against the pass. Stroud is 12th in passer rating, ninth in completion percentage, sixth in yards and fifth in touchdowns.
“I think he’s super-talented and, obviously, he’s got the ability where the moment’s not too big for him,” LaFleur said. “He can process very fast and he's a very good anticipatory thrower, which I think is kind of a lost art. I think he does a great job with that, and he’s got some weapons around him, too, because it’s never all about the quarterback.
“They do a good job in protection. I think (offensive coordinator) Bobby Slowik does a great job with their scheme and being able to attack people and get guys in advantageous positions. So, I think it’s just the collective but, ultimately, he’s got the toughest job of them all in terms of going out there and playing that position. And he’s been playing at a high level. It’s been pretty impressive to watch.”
The Texans will be without their top receiver, Nico Collins, once again due to a hamstring injury. It’s a huge loss. Even while missing last week’s game, he’s No. 1 in the NFL in receiving yards.
The biggest remaining threat is Stefon Diggs, the former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills star who has been a force in the league throughout his 10 seasons. He is fourth with 37 receptions. Diggs has played his fair share against Green Bay, having 52 catches for 764 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 career games.
Second-year receiver Tank Dell is an explosive threat with his speed and playmaking ability. He’s caught 20 passes for 194 yards this year after catching 47 passes for 709 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.
With the return of hard-charging running back Joe Mixon, who topped 100 rushing yards in two of his three games, the Texans have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL to attack a Packers defense that has continued to make strides under first-year coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“I know Nico’s out but Diggs is a great player and so are those other guys,” Hafley said. “It’s one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with a good running game, a good quarterback and a good coach. This is going to be a great challenge for us and we’re excited for that.”
