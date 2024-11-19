Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 11?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After beating the Chicago Bears by a fingertip on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers remain eighth in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
The Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings take eight of the best national power rankings and turn them into one better-than-the-best consensus ranking.
For the first time this season, there’s a change at the top. With the Kansas City Chiefs suffering their first loss of the season, the Detroit Lions are the unanimous No. 1 team. They’ve won eight in a row and topped 30 points in five of those games.
Here’s what the national pundits are saying about the Packers, with links to their full rankings and longer analysis.
The Athletic: 6th
The Packers are up one spot from last week. Josh Kendall’s weekly theme is coaching hot seat. Matt LaFleur’s seat is cold.
After diving into Green Bay’s “ceiling,” Kendall wrote of LaFleur: “His 67.7 winning percentage is third best among active coaches and 12th all-time among qualifying coaches. Packers fans might be antsy because he hasn’t been to a conference title game since 2020, but they need to appreciate what they have.”
Yahoo: 7th
Frank Schwab moved the Packers up one spot.
“Christian Watson had 233 yards on the season before exploding for 150 on Sunday. The Packers have a lot of targets for Jordan Love, but Watson is the best big-play threat. He’s a big factor the rest of the season.”
ESPN: 8th
The Packers moved up a notch in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings.
The weekly theme revisited the person on the preseason hot seat. At the time, Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky picked kicker Anders Carlson. Hit seat was “burnt” after losing a preseason kicking competition and eventually settling on Brandon McManus.
“Carlson has, however, made appearances with the 49ers and Jets this season, hitting a 58-yard field goal on Sunday for New York,” Demovsky wrote.
Pro Football Talk: 8th
Mike Florio moved the Packers up one spot, then showed some astute math skills with this poignant analysis.
“They’d be 9-1 if they’d beaten the Lions and Vikings.”
Fox Sports: 8th
David Helman also moved the Packers up one spot.
“The Packers would've won in much less dramatic fashion had they simply executed better in the red zone. But at least the film is more fun to grade after the special teams pulled one out of the fire for them.”
Not included in the rankings, Fox’s Bucky Brooks has Green Bay at No. 9. He called them a “wild card” in the playoffs with a “blue-collar offense” and a defense that produces turnovers.
CBS: 8th
Pete Prisco held the Packers steady.
“They needed a little luck to get the blocked kick to beat the Bears. The offense still isn't quite clicking yet. It will get there, but they face a tough test with the 49ers this week.”
Sports Illustrated: 9th
The Packers dropped a spot in Conor Orr’s rankings. He remains bullish on the team, though, based on its opportunity for growth.
“I am buying big on the Packers because this team has unbelievable biomarkers and still underwhelming performances despite those numbers – some of which are luck adjusted. They are horrendous in the red zone and lost two big opportunities there on Sunday. … Imagine what happens if Love gets on another end-of-year heater like he did last season.”
This Week’s Opponent: San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers lost 20-17 at home against Seattle on Sunday and are 14th in the Consensus Power Rankings. After reaching the NFC Championship Game or Super Bowl four times in the last five years, the 49ers are 5-5, which SI.com’s Orr said is “hard to comprehend.”
The Niners are 12th in his rankings.
“If I told you that a team had the eighth highest-scoring team in the league, a defense that’s top-10 in passing yards, touchdowns allowed and interceptions, and a system that ranks top three in time of possession, yards per drive and plays run per drive, you’d guess they were pretty good, right?”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Detroit Lions (8 points; all eight first-place votes); 2, Buffalo Bills (18); 3, Kansas City Chiefs (21); 4, Philadelphia Eagles (36); 5, Pittsburgh Steelers (37); T-6, Baltimore Ravens (54); T-6, Minnesota Vikings (54); 8, Green Bay Packers (62); 9, Los Angeles Chargers (77); 10, Washington Commanders (78).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Latest NFL playoff standings | Injury updates | Three overreactions | Tom Brady on Packers beating Bears | Snaps, studs and duds | Packers-Bears report card | Karl Brooks saves the day | Packers show close-game grit | Stock report following Packers’ win over Bears | Packers shock Bears on blocked field goal | Packers-Bears live updates | Packers-Bears video highlights | Jordan Love vs. Aaron Rodgers through 25 starts