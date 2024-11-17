Watch: Packers-Bears Highlights
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers, who have won five in a row at Soldier Field, will battle the Chicago Bears, who have lost three in a row overall, on Sunday.
Follow along for all the important highlights.
Road Warriors
The Packers have won five in a row at Soldier Field and 13 of their last 14 games. Including this unforgettable game.
The late touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb provided the decisive points. John Kuhn's block made it possible and Sam Shields' interception clinched the game.
Man of Mystery
The big question on Sunday? Will the Bears’ offense be new and improved following their change at offensive coordinator?
The Bears scored 27 points during their three-game losing streak. The last two weeks, they failed to find the end zone in a 29-9 loss at the Arizona Cardinals and a 19-3 loss at home to the New England Patriots.
With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams having absorbed a league-high 38 sacks, will the new coordinator, Thomas Brown, bring fresh ideas to provide fresh results?
“I could sit here and speculate what they’re going to do, just like you,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “Do they run more quick game? Do they run more screens? Do they just check the ball down? I mean, I don’t know. We’ve got to go out and play our defense and react and be aggressive.
“We’ve just got to go play and then we’ve got to react and we’ve got to adjust right from the first series to the last, (and) we’ve got to coach. But, to be honest with you, every game’s like that.”
Hafley spent the bye getting ready for Shane Waldron’s offense. How much of that preparation will go out the window is anyone’s guess.
Along with the coordinator change, the Bears’ starting offensive tackles, Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, should be back in the lineup. Their presence, obviously, will help keep Williams on his feet as much as any wrinkles brought by Brown.
“The quarterback’s a good player,” Hafley said. “He’s made a lot of good plays. You turn on some of the games, like the Jacksonville game, I thought he did a really good job. He’s tough, he’s taking shots, he’s elusive, he can throw the ball down the field. I’ve seen times when he’s come across the board and hit the backside read.
“And he’s got good wide receivers and they’ve got a really good running back, and they’re 4-1 at home. This is a team a couple of weeks ago, everybody was talking about winning the division or being right in the thick of things in the division, so this isn’t one anybody’s going to take lightly at all.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
