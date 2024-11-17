Live Updates: Packers at Bears in Rivalry Showdown
CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet for the 209th time on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Packers have won 10 in a row in the series; the Bears have lost three in a row overall.
Will those trends continue? Follow along for updates.
Injury Updates
In their loss to Detroit before the bye, the Packers played without star cornerback Jaire Alexander and rookie starting safety Evan Williams.
According to a source, Williams (hamstring) was cautiously optimistic that he would be able to play.
Alexander, however, would go through a pregame workout to determine his availability.
Alexander suffered a knee injury on the final defensive snap off the victory at Jacksonville. He was limited participation at all three practices this week.
If Alexander is inactive, that will mean he will have missed all three NFC North games.
Dropping the Ball
There are a few mismatches in Chicago’s favor. One of them is dropped passes.
According to SportRadar, the Packers have dropped 23 passes while the Bears have only dropped seven. By percentage, Green Bay’s drop rate of 8.2 percent is the worst in the NFL. Chicago’s drop rate of 2.4 percent is the fourth-best.
Among all players who have been targeted at least 20 times, according to Pro Football Focus, Dontayvion Wicks has the highest drop rate in the league at 27.3 percent. Jayden Reed has the fifth-highest at 16.3 percent.
Reed has seven drops and Wicks has six; the Bears have seven.
“You go back and are like, ‘All right, what’s your weekly process with how you warm up, how you train your hands, what are you doing?’” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.
“And you’ve just got to make tweaks – and we’ve done that – and, hopefully, we see the results from that moving forward. But I have a ton of confidence in Tay and I know whatever issues we have with the catching, we’ll get those resolved and I’m excited about that.”
Wicks scored two touchdowns against Chicago in Week 18 at Lambeau Field. He’s confident better days are ahead.
“My confidence ain’t going nowhere,” he said. “I’m still confident in my hands, I know what I can do. It’s just, it’s going to turn. I’m just waiting on my time.”
First Run In Rivalry
Packers running back Josh Jacobs is having a tremendous season. He’s on pace to finish with the third-most rushing yards in franchise history and will be running at one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.
Jacobs is no stranger to big rivalries, having played in Alabama-Auburn games as well as Raiders-Chiefs clashes.
“I know the history,” Jacobs said. “But, man, I’m not going to lie, whenever I’m on that field, whoever I’m going against, I take every game personal. I take every game like it could be my last game.
“But these types of games, there’s just a little bit more to it, a little bit more bragging rights, a little bit more – you know, you walk with a little different type of aura. So, it’s going to be fun. I love going against good teams. I love seeing where I’m at and the preparation that I put in that week, seeing how it all plays out on game days against a good team, so it’s going to be fun for me.”
Defense Leads Dominance
The Packers have dominated the rivalry because of their quarterbacks. Green Bay has won 10 in a row against Chicago, with the first eight wins by Aaron Rodgers and the last two by Jordan Love.
The defense has come up big, too. Green Bay has won five in a row at Soldier Field. The Packers have not allowed more than 20 points in any of those games. That’s a feat matched in Packers lore by only Curly Lambeau’s teams, which allowed a total of 18 points in five games at Chicago spanning the 1928 through 1930 seasons.
Missing Marcedes
Former Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis is in his 19th season and will be playing in his 278th career game. That’s by far the most games among current players, with Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen (253) and Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (252) about a season-and-a-half behind.
Lewis has played more games than any tight end in NFL history; former Cowboys star Jason Witten played in 271.
“Cedes is a guy that I’ve got as much respect for as anybody in this game,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It was obviously a lot of fun working with him. I think you lean on some of those veteran players, just getting their insight.
“He always had great nuggets for us, and I always thought he championed the message in the locker room and was a great leader, was a big brother to many of the younger players, which most of the guys were younger than him. Just a great mentor and he meant a lot to us. He’s a guy that I keep in touch with in the offseason, as well, and just got a lot of respect for him.”
Speaking of Tight Ends
Could Packers tight end Tucker Kraft have a big game?
Packers Big Favorites
The Packers are 5.5-point favorites against Chicago at DraftKings. Here are some betting-centric notes from The Action Network’s Evan Abrams.
- Road favorites coming off a bye are 76-51-4 against the spread over the past two decades.
- The Packers have been underdogs against Chicago just four times since 2009. Over the last 20 years, the Bears are 12-30-1 against the spread against the Packers. A $100 bettor would be down $1,873.
- Chicago hasn’t won or covered against Green Bay since 2018.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
