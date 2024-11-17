Packers ‘Just Wanted It More’ In Last-Second Win Over Bears
The bar of separation in the NFL is just about as small as Karl Brooks’ left middle finger.
A field-goal block from the second-year defensive tackle helped the Green Bay Packers hold onto a 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Packers are 5-2 in one-possession games this season.
The Bears, however, are 2-4 in one-score games. Two of their losses in what is now a four-game losing streak came in freak fashion on the final play: first by allowing a Hail Mary touchdown at Washington, Sunday with Brooks blocking the 46-yard attempt.
Ignoring the scoreboard, the Packers probably put more bad play on tape than good. Yet, they found a way, as they did in close wins over Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Houston and Jacksonville.
LaFleur wanted his team to ignore the scoreboard, too. One play changed the course of this game multiple times in the final 4 minutes. Green Bay took the 20-19 lead with 2:59 left and seemed to have victory on the horizon by creating sacks on first and second down as Chicago looked to retake the lead.
Consecutive completions of 21 and 12 from Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams turned the tide and gave the Bears the chance to earn its first win since Oct. 13.
“Block out the scoreboard,” LaFleur said. “Whatever has happened has no bearing on what's going to happen and you just got to keep pushing forward.”
The Packers forged ahead for the final play and pushed straight through the interior of the Bears’ field goal unit.
“The effort that we got on that last play, always hear [special teams] coach [Rich] Bisaccia talk about it, that defines the character on your football team by the effort we’re giving on our field goal block unit,” LaFleur said.
The Packers didn’t expect for the game to come down to a kick that was well within the range of standout kicker Cairo Santos, but they did expect to have the chance to get their hands on one of his kicks at some point. Multiple players pointed out afterward that they noticed a weak point at the interior of Chicago’s field goal protection and that Santos’ kicks typically follow a lower trajectory.
“Rich said to our team last night, ‘I will not understand, if we come out of this game without a block,’” LaFleur said.
Bisaccia was proven right in his forecast, and also in his adage of the field-goal block unit defining the character of the team. The block came not only when the Packers needed it the most, but also when Brooks wanted it the most.
“I’m visualizing myself blocking the kick,” Brooks said of his mindset before the kick. “I just wanted it more. I just fired off the ball and wanted to get a win.”
Brooks was willing to move past the mistakes of the defense that had allowed the game to get to this point. Offensively, quarterback Jordan Love was able to do the same in driving the team to the decisive touchdown.
Love walked into his postgame press conference with a bloody bruise on his throwing arm, which had delivered for 261 yards and one touchdown on just 13 completions. He threw his body into the fire on runs on a failed fourth-and-goal attempt and, on the next possession, a 13-yard scramble to set up Green Bay for what would ultimately be the game-winning touchdown on the next play.
“Nobody batted an eye, nobody flinched. It wasn’t by any means a perfect game or our best game—we left a lot out there,” Love said. “I’m proud of the way we were down going into the fourth quarter and guys continued to fight.”
Green Bay certainly has work to do in order to become the team that can win games in January.
The offense had two drives that went within the Chicago 15 but did not result in any points.
The defense allowed three fourth-down conversions and could not get off the field on the final drive despite bringing Chicago to a third-and-19.
But, LaFleur’s team has proven its ability to dig out a win with their backs against the wall.
“You have to be resilient,” LaFleur said. “Not everythings always going to go your way. And you got to keep battling. ...
“The margin of error in this league is so minimal,” LaFleur added. “They’re a Hail Mary away from being a 5-4 team. Most teams in this league, it’s a .500 league. You’ve got to find a way to win some of these tight games like we did today.”
