Draft Expert Links Packers’ Matthew Golden to Potential Hall of Famer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Nobody said it would be easy to replace Davante Adams.
The Green Bay Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2022 NFL Draft. In hopes of replacing his production, they drafted two receivers in 2022 and two more receivers in 2023. When that didn’t work, they drafted two more receivers in 2025.
Could the first of those rookie receivers, first-round pick Matthew Golden, become the next great Packers wideout?
At Fox Sports, longtime NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang pinpointed one rookie for each team that “conjures up” one of the “biggest names in their … franchise’s history.” For the Packers, that’s Golden filling the void created by the Adams trade.
Because Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks haven’t emerged as a legitimate go-to receiver, there’s “a massive target share potentially available for Golden to exploit,” Rang wrote.
During his final two seasons with the Packers, Adams was first-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021 with a combined 238 receptions for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns. In their three seasons with the Packers, Doubs and Watson have combined for 245 receptions for 3,353 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Adams had at least 74 receptions and 885 yards in each of his final six seasons with the team, including three seasons of more than 110 receptions and 1,370 yards. Without Adams, the Packers’ team leaders in receiving were Allen Lazard’s 60 receptions for 788 yards in 2022, Reed’s 64 receptions for 793 yards in 2023 and Reed’s 55 receptions for 857 yards in 2024.
Moreover, during Adams’ final four seasons with the Packers, PFF blamed him for 18 dropped passes. Last year alone, Reed (10) and Wicks (eight) dropped 18.
A team doesn’t necessarily need Adams-style production from a receiver to win a championship. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023 and lost the Super Bowl in 2024 without a 1,000-yard player.
Golden, however, should be a tremendous fit for how the Packers like to play on offense. Coach Matt LaFleur encourages Jordan Love to throw the long ball; he would have led the NFL in passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield if not for missing about three games due to injuries.
Golden’s speed and polish will provide a long-ball threat, which, in turn, should create opportunities for other players, such as Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft.
“The fastest offensive player at this year’s Combine, Golden has the 4.29-second speed to take full advantage of Jordan Love’s big arm and defenses crowding the line of scrimmage to slow Josh Jacobs,” Rang concluded.
Golden did most of his work on intermediate routes during the offseason practices. More than just a speed receiver, during the five practices open to reporters, Golden showed an ability to get open and didn’t drop any passes.
“Yeah, he’s been looking good,” Love said during minicamp. “I think from the get-go, from Day 1 when he got here, he’s showcased the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and his ability to catch. I think for him, every day he’s been getting better just understanding what he needs to do.
“The more he can stay locked in with all that, I think he’s definitely going to be a playmaker for us and excited to see how far he can go.”
Golden opened his career at Houston before finishing with one season at Texas, where he emerged as the Longhorns’ go-to receiver. His position coach at Texas was former Packers receiver Chris Jackson, who said Golden is “built for” success.
“In critical situations, I always showed up,” Golden said after being drafted. “When our back was against the wall, they could count on me to come out with a big play, and that’s something I kept doing continuously. Coming here, that’s definitely the same mindset I’m bringing – to make big plays and come out here and win games. I’m bringing that chip on my shoulder like I’ve got something to prove and putting my best foot forward.”