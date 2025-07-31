Everything That Happened at Practice 7 of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The temperature cooled at Green Bay Packers training camp on Thursday, and so did the level of chippiness after a feisty first couple days in pads.
After an off-day, Thursday was about football. There was no pushing. No shoving. No cheap shots. No laps.
“I never want to let a few moments overshadow the work our guys are putting in, because they really are doing a great job of doing all the little things the right way,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “But it’s camp, right? Sometimes, those things happen.
“I just think it’s always important to remember that if you do anything in the game, you’re going to get penalized for it and it’s going to hurt the team. So, I think it’s important that you keep your composure in practice, as well, and do all the little things the right way, so that if something transpired in a game, that you don’t react the wrong way.”
Here is everything you need to know about the seventh practice of Packers training camp.
Jordan Love’s Day
Jordan Love had another strong day, going 12-of-18 with one touchdown.
The highlight was a third-down period, in which Love went 4-of-6 with four conversions. These weren’t layups. On third-and-13, he fired a rocket over the middle to Malik Heath for a gain of about 15. After a third-and-9 incompletion in which Love and the receivers didn’t appear to be on the same page, he completed a third-and-7 and a third-and-3 to tight end Luke Musgrave – more on those in a moment – and a third-and-2 to Heath.
On the other hand, his 2-minute drill didn’t get close to the necessary touchdown. Love completed two passes for first downs, including a bullet over the middle to Mecole Hardman on third-and-10 for a gain of 22 to the defense’s 31.
However, Love’s checkdown to Chris Brooks was stopped inbounds by Edgerrin Cooper for minus-1 and his pass to the sideline to Heath was incomplete. On third down, Love extended the play and fired a desperation pass to the end zone. Love was past the line of scrimmage and the pass was incomplete.
Player of the Day: Luke Musgrave
Last year, Luke Musgrave’s quiet training camp turned into a quiet season (even before an ankle injury). Musgrave was mostly a nonfactor to start training camp this year, too.
During the aforementioned third-down period, Musgrave made two big-time plays. First, on third-and-7, the defense blitzed Jordan Love, who connected with Musgrave at the sideline against tight coverage by Xavier McKinney and Carrington Valentine.
“It was a great ball. There’s no getting around it. It was just a perfect ball,” Musgrave said.
Yes, the pass was perfect, but it was a superb play by Musgrave to control the ball while hitting the turf. Even McKinney acknowledged Musgrave.
A moment later, on third-and-3, Musgrave made another downfield catch, this time scooping one from his ankles.
Which had the higher degree of difficulty?
“I don’t know. I think they were just both perfect examples of there’s no defense for a perfect ball,” Musgrave said, noting Love had to put the ball low to avoid the coverage. “I think both balls were delivered exactly where they needed to be for the defense. So, I think all that goes to Jordan. All that – spectacular.”
For Musgrave, who this offseason got married, started pilates with his instructor wife and was in flight school, it was a good reminder of what he can provide after falling behind Tucker Kraft last year.
“It’s always fun to have some downfield catches,” he said. “So, yeah, it was awesome.”
Play of the Day: Romeo Doubs
On third-and-3, Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs connected for a highlight-reel play. Doubs was matched against slot Javon Bullard downfield. The ball appeared destined to hit Bullard between the “Ls” on the back of his jersey. Instead, Doubs jumped, reached over Bullard and caught the ball about 20 yards downfield. Doubs turned upfield and ran the final 15 yards for the touchdown.
“We repped it earlier during the day,” Doubs said. “It was a great touch ball by J-Love and I just did to the best of my ability make the play.”
They might have repped the play, but he didn’t rep the catch. How did he do it?
“I have no idea,” he said. “I don’t even remember how it happened. Well, I might have – I do remember my hands but, ultimately, it was a great ball by him, great catch by me.”
With arms outstretched and a loud scream, Doubs celebrated in the back of the end zone. Several members of the offense ran downfield to celebrate with him.
“It’s great” to make a play like that to add a spark during the dog days of camp. “We’re supposed to celebrate big plays, first downs, touchdowns – anything. If you’re not celebrating, something’s wrong.”
Packers Injury Updates
New injuries: None at the start, though WR Jayden Reed dropped out midway through practice and WR Sam Brown dropped out toward the end.
Old injuries: WR Christian Watson (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (groin), linebacker Collin Oliver (hamstring), offensive lineman John Williams (back).
Here’s the story on Lloyd’s latest setback.
Returning from injuries: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), LG Aaron Banks (back), WR Savion Williams (concussion).
While Wicks returned to practice, he didn’t finish. Savion Williams was limited to individual drills.
Packers Practice Highlights
- One-on-ones between the running backs and linebackers consisted of routes/coverage and blitzing. In the passing portion, linebacker Kristian Welch had excellent coverage to prevent a deep completion to Amari Johnson, Chris Brooks beat Isaiah Simmons on a crossing route, Jamon Johnson closed quickly to prevent a completion to Josh Jacobs and Jalen White dusted new linebacker Jared Bartlett.
In the blitz portion, new running back Israel Abanikanda had an excellent protection snap against Ty’Ron Hopper. Later, Hopper used a tremendous move to beat Brooks. Fellow linebacker Edgerrin Cooper sprinted 25 yards across the field to celebrate with Hopper. Jacobs had a strong win against Isaiah McDuffie and Emanuel Wilson was shocked initially by Cooper but recovered in time.
- During one-on-ones between the young linemen, Anthony Belton had a couple of quality wins against Barryn Sorrell, but Sorrell turned the tables once and Arron Mosby used a swim move and speed to earn a pair of wins against Belton.
- Moving onto team drills, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt started practice with a bang with a tackle for loss against Brooks.
- Speaking of defensive tackles, it was a good day for the rookie Georgia tandem of sixth-round pick Warren Brinson and free agent Nazir Stackhouse. On a running play, Stackhouse enveloped Amar Johnson. A few plays later, Brinson had an excellent pass rush on a completion from Malik Willis to Luke Musgrave. During the next period, Brinson had a tackle for loss against Johnson.
- The Packers were down four receivers by the end of practice with Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams and Sam Brown out of the lineup. Without them, two young receivers, Cornelius Johnson and Julian Hicks, had productive days. Hicks caught passes on deep crossing routes from Malik Willis and Taylor Elgersma. After one of Johnson’s catches, Malik Heath turned to Jayden Reed and exclaimed, “He’s eating today!”
- It was new guy on new guy crime, with linebacker Jared Bartlett, who was signed on Wednesday, stopping running back Israel Abanikanda, who was signed last week, to a short gain.
- This will be a good sign: On back-to-back plays, defensive ends Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary applied pressure on Jordan Love. For the most part, they’ve had quiet starts to camp. Van Ness, in particular, was active, and Gary had a couple quality wins against right tackle Zach Tom in the one-on-ones.
- Elgersma struggled to hit the mark during individual drills but, while chased out of the pocket by Deslin Alexandre and Barryn Sorrell, he threw a bullet to the sideline for a nice gain to tight end Johnny Lumpkin. One play later, Elgersma hit Johnson at the sideline for another nice gain.
- Kicker Brandon McManus is human, after all. After making all 23 field goals during a profanity-filled perfect start to training camp, he was 5-of-6. Kicking into a strong breeze, he was good from 45 and 47 yards before missing wide right from 49. In his next set, he was good from 51 and 53 before booting an extra point.
“That might have been the best kick I’ve had all training camp and it didn’t go in,” McManus, who’s 28-of-29 headed into Saturday’s Family Night, said. “That’s the nature of this business. Today was more of a Green Bay day with how windy it was. If it was golf, that was like a two-and-a-half/three-club wind.”
- The defense went 3-0 in 2-minute drills. In all three scenarios, the offense trailed 28-21 with 1:40 on the clock and starting at the 35 with no timeouts.
Up first, it was Jordan Love and the starters, which we hit on earlier. Next, it was the No. 2s. Malik Willis completed a 6-yard pass to tight end Ben Sims and running back Emanuel Wilson gained 3 to set up third-and-1, which Willis converted with a 9-yard checkdown to Wilson.
On the next play, Willis threw a ball up the seam to tight end Ben Sims, who either didn’t know the ball was coming or didn’t see it. Cornerback Carrington Valentine did see it and grabbed his third interception of the summer.
Sean Clifford ran the No. 3 unit After completions to receiver Will Sheppard and running back Jalen White, White was ruled short on a third-and-3 run. On fourth-and-1, Clifford went deep to Sheppard, who couldn’t quite make a diving catch against tight coverage by cornerback Isaiah Dunn.
Packers Lineup Notes
- Here is the big one. During the final two periods of the day, including the 2-minute drill, Jordan Morgan replaced Rasheed Walker as the No. 1 left tackle. Due to injuries, Morgan had spent most of camp playing left guard and right guard. With left guard Aaron Banks and center Elgton Jenkins back on the field, Morgan finally got his first extended look at left tackle.
“I like what I’m seeing from Jordan, and he’s competing at the tackle spot and the guard spot and he’s looking pretty solid,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Wednesday. “So, we’re going to have a lot of interesting choices up front, not only with him, but with a bunch of guys, because they’re all competing really hard and doing a good job. So, that’s going to be pretty interesting to see how this all shakes out, for sure.”
- Here’s another interesting one. At one point, Bo Melton replaced Keisean Nixon with the No. 1 defense. That doesn’t mean Melton is challenging Nixon for a starting job. Far from it. Rather, it’s a sign of how Melton has acclimated to his new position and his strong chance of making the roster.
- Here’s another interesting one. Throughout training camp, the No. 2 defensive tackle tandem has been Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden. On a few occasions on Thursday, rookie Nazir Stackhouse joined Brooks as the No. 2 pairing.
- Second-round pick Anthony Belton continues to take second-team reps at left tackle and third-team reps at right tackle.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
The Packers will practice again on Friday at the usual 10:30 a.m. start. That will set the stage for Saturday’s Family Night, with the practice starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday are scheduled off-days before 10:30 a.m. practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Quote of the Day
On Wednesday, we wrote about The Ball King. Safety Evan Williams said there are three teams; he was part of the winners last week.
“This week we have like a little WWE Packers belt that we got, and I was actually the MVP of the team that was winning this week, so I was wearing it over my shoulders all week, strutting around the facility and all that. But it’s a cool deal. I think it breeds the competitiveness in everyone. You see somebody walking around with that, you’re like, ‘OK, I want that. I want to be the guy that’s making a name for myself in that matter.’ So, definitely it’s a healthy competition and I feel like everybody’s buying into it for real.”