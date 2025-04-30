Experts Pick Packers’ Best, Worst, Most Intriguing Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For what it’s worth, national draft writers didn’t love the Green Bay Packers’ 2025 NFL Draft class. Their team grade-point average was well below 3.0, with only one giving the Packers any version of an A.
Taken individually, here’s what the experts believe to be the Packers’ best (and, in some cases, worst) draft choices. Here were my choices.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema’s favorite pick for the Packers was fourth-round defensive end Barryn Sorrell.
“The Packers waited until Day 3 to address their defensive line and got two good players in Sorrell and Collin Oliver,” Sikkema wrote. “Sorrell can play anything from 4i defensive end to stand-up outside linebacker. He earned 73.0-plus PFF pass-rush and run-defense grades across 651 snaps in 2024.”
In a separate story, PFF named second-round offensive lineman Anthony Belton one of the biggest gambles in the first three rounds.
“Belton is a large and powerful offensive tackle who spent his first few seasons at the JUCO level before transferring to NC State,” the authors wrote. “A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, he shows good ability to reach the second level and uses his size and strength to anchor well against bull rushes. His 87.3 pass-blocking grade ranked among the best in the nation, as he allowed just 11 total pressures in 2024.”
ESPN’s Matt Miller published his 100 “best picks, steals and fits.” The math suggests there should be three per team; the Packers had only one, Texas receiver Matthew Golden in the first round.
“The Packers waited 23 years between first-round receivers and got one of the fastest players to test at the Combine,” Miller wrote. “Golden ran a 4.29 40-yard dash in Indianapolis and led all FBS receivers last season with 23 receptions of 20 yards or more. He'll join a young, talented Green Bay receiver room and give Jordan Love an intermediate and downfield passing option.”
The Vikings had three and the Bears and Lions had two each.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked every draft class, with Green Bay in the bottom half. His favorite pick was Golden.
“Golden wasn’t alive the last time the Packers drafted a wide receiver in the first round,” he wrote, “so this pairing felt like a long shot ahead of the draft. But it was refreshing to see Green Bay buck the trend and add an ascending playmaker for Jordan Love. With his synchronized route running and strong ball skills, Golden will immediately factor into the Packers’ offensive plans.”
In his draft grades for Sharp Football Analysis, Ryan McCrystal selected an instant impact, best value and riskiest pick for each team. Golden was the pick for the first and last of those categories.
“The Packers needed to add to the wide receiver room due to Christian Watson‘s ACL tear in January,” McCrystal said. “However, there's a long history of speedy undersized receivers with minimal collegiate production falling flat in the NFL.”
As part of Yahoo’s draft grades, Savion Williams was deemed the most interesting draft pick.
“Williams was the second receiver the Packers added this year in the draft and he is an interesting fit as a potential gadget-ish player,” Nate Tice and Charles McDonald concluded. “He might not be used in traditional roles early on, but Williams has explosive ability with the ball in his hands and is a different source of big plays.”
Pro Football Network’s individual grades included A’s for the team’s first and last picks, Golden and Cincinnati offensive tackle John Williams. Belton got a D-minus. While has “overwhelming” size, “his feet are plodding, he’s not overly flexible, he can lose balance in recovery, and he doesn’t have great athleticism or range as a puller or space blocker. This is poor value regardless of opportunity cost, and multiple high-level CBs were on the board.”
As part of his draft grades, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco’s favorite pick was TCU receiver Savion Williams. “He can do a lot of things. He's raw, but there is a ton of talent. He's big and fast. He can return kicks, too,” Prisco said.
His least favorite was Belton.
Also at CBS, Cody Benjamin had his best, worst and most interesting pick for each team. Golden was the best and Williams the most interesting.
“Golden isn't just notable because he's the first receiver to be a Day 1 Packers pick since 2002,” he wrote. “His combo of speed and savviness should make him a quick favorite of Jordan Love. Williams' arrival, meanwhile, might seem like overkill at a young wideout spot, but his supersized versatility will be fun to watch.”
In his draft grades for NBC Sports, Connor Rogers picked Oliver as the team’s most intriguing pick. Oliver “has serious upside as a designated pass rusher. His two games as an edge rusher this year (before injury) showed that should be his long-term home over off-ball linebacker.”
At Draft Wire, Golden was Jeff Risdon’s favorite pick.
“The hosts treated their fans to a long-overdue first-round receiver. Golden brings some sizzle to all layers of the field, a dynamic Green Bay just hasn't found since Davante Adams left.