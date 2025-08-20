Five Things We Learned So Far From Packers Training Camp
Green Bay Packers training camp is almost complete, with a joint practice against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday before the preseason finale against them on Saturday.
After that, the roster will be trimmed from 90 to 53 on Tuesday before all attention is turned to Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
How good are they? Can they get back to a conference championship game or even play in the Super Bowl? We’ll learn those answers as the season unfolds. For now, here’s what we learned during training camp.
1. Golden Receiver Will Make Immediate Impact
Matthew Golden may be the biggest storyline coming out of Packers camp. You know the story by now. Golden was the team’s first-round pick, and the first receiver taken in the first round by Green Bay since Javon Walker in 2002.
Golden came into camp with high expectations but with questions as to how quickly he could acclimate to Green Bay’s offense.
The answer?
He might be Green Bay’s best receiver right now.
He has taken advantage of additional opportunities that were afforded to him by injuries to Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson.
One of the big reasons the Packers drafted Golden was due to the speed he possesses. Coach Matt LaFleur smiled after the draft when asked about Golden’s speed and simply said, “You can’t teach 4.29,” referring to Golden’s 40-yard-dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Golden has proven quickly, however, that he is no one-trick pony. Even going back to the offseason practices, he’s looked polished as a route runner with strong hands.
In his first preseason game, he beat New York Jets’ star corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner for the first unofficial catch of his NFL career. On two third-down targets against Gardner, he gave the Packers a pair of first downs.
Perhaps the biggest endorsement for how important the Packers think he will be to their offense came during the team’s second preseason game. Golden was not on the inactive list, but he did not play. That was true of any other key contributor on the roster who was not fighting for a spot on the field.
Golden appears to have his spot on the field sewn up, and he might be an impact player immediately.
2. Jordan Morgan Looks Worthy of First-Round Pick
From one first-round pick to another.
As a rookie, Jordan Morgan missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury, which would rear its ugly head again after he made his first career start and lead to season-ending surgery.
Last year, Morgan did not compete at his natural position of left tackle. Instead, he split time with Sean Rhyan at right guard. Nonetheless, when offseason practices began, Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst were adamant that, despite Rasheed Walker’s presence on the roster, Morgan would compete to be the team’s starting left tackle.
Morgan had a rough sequence during the team’s Family Night practice, when Lukas Van Ness bullied him. Through two preseason games, however, Morgan has been rock solid. He has not allowed a pressure, according to PFF, and kept the blindside of Jordan Love and Malik Willis clean.
At practice this week, Walker took the No. 1 reps at left tackle because injuries forced Morgan to play left guard.
“It’s 100 percent still a competition,” LaFleur said.
Walker will not win by default.
Even if Morgan does not win the job for this season, the Packers have to feel good about him if he had to play there in case of an injury. Plus, with Walker entering his free-agent season, they’ll have a ready-made replacement.
Regardless of where Morgan is placed in the lineup, he looks like someone who should be more than capable if he were asked to start.
3. Nazir Stackhouse Is Top UDFA
Who doesn’t love a good undrafted free agent story? As it turns out, undrafted defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse out of Georgia is full of them.
From battling narcolepsy from making a bet with his mother before the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV victory, Stackhouse has endeared himself to the fanbase in addition to his teammates.
He’s not just some feel-good story, either. Stackhouse can play. He was a big part of a short-yardage stop against the New York Jets in the preseason opener. Perhaps an indication of where he’s at in terms of importance on the roster, he played fewer snaps in the second week of the preseason than his former Georgia teammate, Warren Brinson, who was drafted in the sixth round.
As the Packers look to replace TJ Slaton in the middle of their run defense, Stackhouse, who seems poised to extend the team streak to 21 consecutive years in which at least one undrafted rookie made the opening 53-man roster, could be someone who plays a significant role.
4. Jordan Love Trending
Jordan Love has been the main storyline almost every year since he’s been in Green Bay.
After spending most of last season hobbled with a knee injury, the Packers were excited to get a healthy version of their quarterback for what they hope to be a bounce back from an 11-6 season that ended in disappointment.
Early indications in camp were encouraging with the possibility of Love making the leap into stardom. Unfortunately for Love, he missed the joint practice against the Colts following thumb surgery, was limited at practice this week and won’t play against Seattle on Saturday. He should be ready for Week 1, though.
If he’s back on the field, the Packers need him to make the leap into being a great quarterback. Love has looked the part at times. Other times, he’s been inconsistent.
What separates the good players from the great ones is the consistency from week to week. The Kansas City Chiefs know what to expect from Patrick Mahomes. The Buffalo Bills know what to expect from Josh Allen.
The Packers and Love need to get to a spot where they know what they’re getting on a weekly basis.
Quarterbacks are paid to win. Fair or not, that is the expectation. That’s especially true in a city named Titletown. For the Packers to have any chance to reach Super Sunday, they need Love to ascend into stardom.
As coach Matt LaFleur recently told The Athletic: “I’d hate to put a ceiling on him because I think he can be one of the elites in this league.”
Before the thumb injury, he seemed to be trending in that direction.
5. Lukas Van Ness’ Belated Leap
One season ago, Lukas Van Ness was the discussion point of anyone who was talking about the second-year leap. Year 2 improvement isn’t just the expectation. It’s a requirement for a team that does not often participate in splashy free agent signings and doesn’t make mega trades.
Van Ness’ second-year leap did not happen. He went from everyone’s breakout player list to most disappointing player list.
Maybe this is just a training camp mirage, and Van Ness will work his way back into obscurity as the regular season begins. However, through the first two preseason games, Van Ness seems poised for a breakout third season.
After last season, when general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur talked about needing to create pressure with their front four, the thought was that the Packers would spend significant free-agent dollars or draft capital on a pass rusher.
They did not do that, which put a bull’s-eye square on the back of Van Ness. He was a player the Packers targeted when they moved from No. 15 to No. 13 in the 2023 draft via the Aaron Rodgers trade.
Van Ness needs to prove Gutekunst right and make that leap into stardom for the Packers’ defense to take a leap into an elite unit.