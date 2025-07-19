Four Packers Rookies on Training Camp Injury Lists, But Some Good News
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three members of the Packers’ draft class limped into Green Bay as rookies arrived for the start of training camp on Friday, but there was one piece of encouraging news.
Not found on any of the injury lists reported by the Packers was receiver Savion Williams. The third-round pick, who spent the offseason program in a noncontact red jersey, has been cleared, according to a source.
Williams had labrum surgery at the end of his final season at TCU. After being limited to individual drills during OTAs and minicamp, he’s “ready to roll” for training camp, the source said.
Williams is part of Green Bay’s crowded receiver room, which was fortified in the first round by Matthew Golden. Williams, however, is perhaps the most intriguing player in Green Bay’s draft class.
“Great player, dynamic playmaker,” third-year receiver Jayden Reed said. “That’s another great piece to this offseason. That’s what we need, we need more playmakers that can help us win on Sundays.”
In 2024, Williams caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he forced 18 missed tackles and averaged 6.9 yards after the catch. With TCU’s offense sputtering and the need to get the ball into the hands of its best playmaker, his role expanded to wildcat quarterback. He wound up with 322 rushing yards (6.3 average) and six touchdowns. He carried 51 times and forced 22 missed tackles.
“When this kid puts his mind to something, he’s like a dog chasing a ball, man,” TCU receivers coach and former NFL receiver Malcolm Kelly told Packers On SI.
Williams could get some of the schemed touches that had gone to Reed. At 222 pounds, he should be better able to handle the physicality that comes with getting the ball on screens and jet sweeps. That he’ll be ready for training camp should expedite the process of learning what he can handle.
“He’s a guy that is really interesting,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said before OTAs. “You can come up with a zillion different ways to use him in your offense. That’s one guy I’m really fired up about. I think the good thing now is like we have a good core of older wideouts and then we’ve got these two young guys coming in that are really special.
“It’s not as if they have to start and be the guy at a certain position. We can put them in different places, see where they excel, and move them along from there. But I’m excited about a lot of the different things we can do with Savion, whether it’s handing him the ball or his routes down the field. He’s a guy that can make some plays.”
Sixth-round pick Warren Brinson, a defensive tackle from Georgia, did not participate in OTAs but did take part in drills at minicamp. He has been cleared for camp. His chances of making an instant impact improved with the team’s release of young veterans Nesta Jade Silvera and Cameron Young.
The news wasn’t as good for three other draft picks. Fifth-round defensive end Collin Oliver, seventh-round cornerback Micah Robinson and seventh-round offensive lineman John Williams are on the physically unable to perform list due to undisclosed injuries.
Oliver, who missed most of his senior season at Oklahoma State with a foot injury but participated in the Senior Bowl, sat out the offseason practices.
John Williams, who started all 24 games at left tackle during his final two seasons at Cincinnati, sat out all the offseason practices, as well.
Robinson, had an excellent season at Tulane, participated in OTAs but did not practice during minicamp.
Undrafted rookie running back Amar Johnson, an All-American from South Dakota State, will start camp on the non-football injury list.
Whether on PUP or NFI, players can return to practice as soon as they are cleared by the medical staff – perhaps even before the first practice on Wednesday.
Because Oliver, Robinson, Williams and Brinson missed so much of the offseason, will they be ready mentally to compete at training camp?
“I couldn’t tell you that until we see it. I don’t think anybody can,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the end of minicamp. “It’s one thing to be out there being able to regurgitate, sitting down in a nice cozy environment. It’s another thing to go out there when things are happening extremely fast. The only way you find out with any of these guys is you’ve got to put them out there.”