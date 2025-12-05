GREEN BAY, Wis. – Receiver Jayden Reed and safety Javon Bullard are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ huge home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Five players are out, though it’s really only three.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Savion Williams (foot), neither of whom practiced this week, are out. So are running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf) and defensive end Collin Oliver (hamstring), who were designated for return from injured reserve this week and aren’t on the active roster.

Five players are questionable. Along with Bullard (ankle) and Reed (foot/shoulder), defensive end Brenton Cox (groin), receiver Matthew Golden (wrist) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) are iffy for the showdown. Cox, like Lloyd and Oliver, was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday.

Linebacker Quay Walker, who missed the last two games following a stinger, and defensive tackle Karl Brooks, who missed most of the last three games with an ankle injury, are off the injury report. So is running back Josh Jacobs (knee). All three were full participation on Friday.

For the Bears, receiver Rome Odunze and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson are out.

Bullard has played in every game this season but has been battling an ankle injury for a few weeks. He was limited participation at practice on Wednesday but didn’t practice the rest of the week.

“It was from the game,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice on Friday. “He just was having some lingering effects. We thought it would be best to shut him down and see how he progresses throughout the course of the week. He will not practice today but, as far as the game is concerned, I would say it’s up in the air.”

If Bullard is inactive, there are options to fill the void in the slot , including the potential return of Hobbs, who missed the last four games, but he’d be a big loss.

“I think Bull is one of our most valuable players,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “If you get guys like Bull you’re going to win. I mean he just, he loves football. He loves playing the game, he loves practicing the game, he loves the physicality, he doesn’t say anything.”

Reed remains on injured reserve but could be activated on Saturday. He was limited participation all week.

“I hope so,” LaFleur said. “We’re still kind of going through that process of being fully cleared medically.”

Reed, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2023 and 2024, suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 against Washington. He had surgery to repair the collarbone as well as an injured foot.

“He’s looked good, man,” quarterback Jordan Love said of Reed, who missed the last 10 games. “He’s been putting in work on the side to be able to get back. And having him back out there and practicing has been nice. We all know what he’s capable of when he’s on the field.

“The things he does when he gets the ball in his hands, just a playmaker — just a real, dynamic playmaker. So, we’ve been missing that. It’ll be nice to hopefully get him back.”

To activate Reed, the Packers would create the roster spot by placing Wyatt on injured reserve.

Update: The Packers placed Wyatt on injured reserve on Friday..

Golden played through a shoulder injury but missed the last two games with an injured wrist. He was limited participation all week.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “He’s caught some balls in practice. Another guy I think will be questionable leading up to game-time depending on how he’s feeling.”

Even while missing the last two games, Walker leads the Packers in tackles.

Before the injury, Hafley said Walker was playing at an “elite” level physically and mentally.

“I think he’s playing faster, he’s playing more confident,” Hafley said last month. “You talk about confidence – because there’s a time last year when everybody, it was ‘Quay Walker’s not playing well. Is Quay Walker good enough?’ That was the reality of maybe last year at this time and he probably feels that, too, but right now, just like the rest of these guys, he’s got great confidence and he’s not wavering from that and he’s playing like that.”

Isaiah McDuffie has been excellent in his place. In what figures to be a run-first attack from the Bears, Edgerrin Cooper, Walker and McDuffie should get a lot of playing time together.

“McDuffie was outstanding in those two games that he played mike linebacker,” Hafley said. “One, I think the communication and the ability to take the call from myself and get the guys lined up and make adjustments with him throughout the game.

“The guy’s as tough as they come. He’s going to give everything he has on every single play for his teammates and for his coaches and for the Green Bay Packers, and he’s physical and he knocks guys backward and he’s solid in the run game and he’s just a fighter. I love the guy. I think he’s got the respect of every person in this organization and he’s going to continue to play a lot of football for us.”

The Bears will be without their top receiver, Odunze, due to a foot injury. In 12 games, he has team-leading totals of 44 receptions for 661 yards (15.0 average) and six touchdowns. He scored a touchdown in each of the first four games and has a pair of 100-yard games.

Also out for a second consecutive week due to a hip injury is Stevenson. He has one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 10 games (all starts).

Their defense will get a lift with the return of linebacker T.J. Edwards. Following four consecutive seasons of at least 129 tackles, he’s been limited to only five games this season. He missed the last four with hand and hamstring injuries.

“He’s had a good week, so we’re hopeful,” Bears coach Ben Johnson told reporters before practice.

Questionable: S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder).

