Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

In one of the biggest games of the NFL season, the Green Bay Packers (6-1) will face the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) on Thursday Night Football. Follow along all night for updates.
How to Watch Packers at Cardinals
TV: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (commentary), Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters) Amazon – Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm | Amazon Scout's Feed – Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor.
Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see which games will be broadcast in your neighborhood.
Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (commentary). Sirius – 134 (GB), 82 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (GB), 227 (Chi.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 805 (Chi.). Westwood One – Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Mike Golic (commentary). Sirius – 81 (GB), 83 (Az.), National (88) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (Az.), National (88) | SXM App: 809 (GB), 807 (Az.), National (88).
Packers vs. Cardinals History
Leader: The Packers lead the regular-season series 44-24-4. They entered the ranks of professional football in 1921. In the fifth game of that inaugural season, on Nov. 20, they battled to a 3-3 draw against the Chicago Cardinals at Normal Park in Chicago. Thus, Packers-Cardinals is the second-oldest rivalry in the NFL behind Cardinals-Bears. Curly Lambeau and Paddy Driscoll, a pair of future Hall of Famers, exchanged second-half field goals.
Here's your weekly viewing information, plus some other notes to get you ready for Thursday's big showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.
With 50 on Roster, Packers Have Room to Add Three
Who likely will be added to the Green Bay Packers' roster in time for Thursday's game at the Arizona Cardinals? And who likely will remain on the sideline?
Packers at Cardinals Final Injury Report: Watt Headed to IR
Every player on the Packers’ roster practiced on Wednesday, though that doesn’t include players such as Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who are on various reserve lists.
Streak: The Cardinals have won three in a row and four of the last five, including 26-20 in overtime in the 2015 playoffs. With Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams out with injuries, a mic’d-up Randall Cobb suffering a punctured lung and watching the second half from a hospital, and Patrick Peterson eliminating James Jones, the passing game revolved around Jeff Janis, Jared Abbrederis and Richard Rodgers. Janis caught seven passes for 145 yards. His 41-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary forced overtime. However, on the first play of overtime, Larry Fitzgerald’s 75-yard catch and run through the Packers’ defense set up his 5-yard touchdown for the winning score.
“We were without Jordy all season. Davante’s out. Randall gets [hurt] fairly early in that game on a crazy, crazy play down the sideline,” Rodgers said when asked about that game and a 51-45 overtime loss at Arizona in the 2009 playoffs. “What a wild finish that was to that one. Special, special moments. Obviously, came up short on both of them, but a lot of fun. The thing you remember about those games is just how loud the crowd is, man.”
Last meeting: The Cardinals won 20-17 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 2, 2018. Zane Gonzalez’s 44-yard field goal with 1:41 remaining remaining put Arizona in front, and Mason Crosby missed a 49-yarder on the final play of the game. Not long after the game ended, Mike McCarthy was fired.
Pregame Quick Reads
