Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers (6-1) will play the Arizona Cardinals (7-0) on Thursday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Follow along for updates.

How to Watch Packers at Cardinals

TV: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (commentary), Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters) Amazon – Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm | Amazon Scout's Feed – Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see which games will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (commentary). Sirius – 134 (GB), 82 (Chi.) | XM: 384 (GB), 227 (Chi.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 805 (Chi.). Westwood One – Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Mike Golic (commentary). Sirius – 81 (GB), 83 (Az.), National (88) | XM: 226 (GB), 225 (Az.), National (88) | SXM App: 809 (GB), 807 (Az.), National (88).

Packers vs. Cardinals History

Leader: The Packers lead the regular-season series 44-24-4. They entered the ranks of professional football in 1921. In the fifth game of that inaugural season, on Nov. 20, they battled to a 3-3 draw against the Chicago Cardinals at Normal Park in Chicago. Thus, Packers-Cardinals is the second-oldest rivalry in the NFL behind Cardinals-Bears. Curly Lambeau and Paddy Driscoll, a pair of future Hall of Famers, exchanged second-half field goals.

Streak: The Cardinals have won three in a row and four of the last five, including 26-20 in overtime in the 2015 playoffs. With Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams out with injuries, a mic’d-up Randall Cobb suffering a punctured lung and watching the second half from a hospital, and Patrick Peterson eliminating James Jones, the passing game revolved around Jeff Janis, Jared Abbrederis and Richard Rodgers. Janis caught seven passes for 145 yards. His 41-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary forced overtime. However, on the first play of overtime, Larry Fitzgerald’s 75-yard catch and run through the Packers’ defense set up his 5-yard touchdown for the winning score.

“We were without Jordy all season. Davante’s out. Randall gets [hurt] fairly early in that game on a crazy, crazy play down the sideline,” Rodgers said when asked about that game and a 51-45 overtime loss at Arizona in the 2009 playoffs. “What a wild finish that was to that one. Special, special moments. Obviously, came up short on both of them, but a lot of fun. The thing you remember about those games is just how loud the crowd is, man.”

Last meeting: The Cardinals won 20-17 at Lambeau Field on Dec. 2, 2018. Zane Gonzalez’s 44-yard field goal with 1:41 remaining remaining put Arizona in front, and Mason Crosby missed a 49-yarder on the final play of the game. Not long after the game ended, Mike McCarthy was fired.

