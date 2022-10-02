Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New England Patriots on a glorious sunny Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for the latest from Lambeau Field.

First Quarter

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (1:03 remaining)

Pinned at his 8, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was in a tough spot for his first NFL drive. A false start didn’t help matters. On third-and-8, Rashan Gary stunted up the middle, flushed Zappe from the pocket and forced an incompletion.

The Packers will have excellent field position, starting at midfield after New England’s Brenden Schooler was called for a horse-collar tackle on Amari Rodgers’ punt return.

Update: Hoyer is out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (2:25 remaining)

The Packers were on the doorstep of field-goal range but, on third-and-9, Matthew Judon beat right tackle Elgton Jenkins for a sack. The Packers were off and running to start the drive. On jet-sweep action, Aaron Jones took a run-of-the-mill handoff for 20 yards, with 15 more tacked on via a facemask. Jones had 16 yards after contact on the play.

Injury update: The Patriots are down to their third quarterback. Mac Jones is inactive and Brian Hoyer is being evaluated a head injury following a sack by Rashan Gary. Rookie Bailey Zappe will enter at quarterback.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (5:00 remaining)

Green Bay’s defense came up big after the Doubs fumble. The Patriots ran for one first down but Adrian Amos made a tremendous open-field tackle on a pass to running back Damien Harris for minus-2 and Rashan Gary blew through the Patriots’ offensive line on third down for his fourth sack in as many games.

Injury update: Adrian Amos was injured on the tackle by Harris and walked to the locker room with trainers to be evaluated for a concussion. Rudy Ford replaced Amos at safety.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (8:52 remaining)

Just like last week, rookie receiver Romeo Doubs fumbled on his first catch of the day. Unlike last week, when Doubs recovered, the Patriots pounced. On a receiver screen, Rodgers’ pass wasn’t good and Doubs made an excellent catch. However, it was poked loose by cornerback Jack Jones, who also recovered at Green Bay’s 49.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (9:45 remaining)

The Packers’ first-drive defense continues to be horrible. After allowing touchdowns the first two weeks and a field goal last week vs. Tampa Bay, the Patriots drove to a 37-yard field goal by Nick Folk. Damien Harris ran four times for 22 yards. All those effective runs set up the obvious next thing – a deep shot on play action. Sure enough, Brian Hoyer faked the handoff and hit a wide-open Nelson Agholor for 27. The Packers stiffened, though. On third-and-10, Quay Walker’s excellent blitz forced an errant throw by Hoyer; tight end Hunter Henry was open for what would have been a first down.

Pregame Field Notes

- It will be the same No. 1 offensive line as last week: David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Elgton Jenkins at right tackle.

- In warmups, Mason Crosby was good from 51 and 54 yards to the south end zone.

- The coaching always continues. On punts, Jack Coco snapped the ball and immediately had to block a coach. Across the way, another coach threw ground balls to receiver Romeo Doubs to simulate fielding an onside kick.

Packers-Patriots Prediction

There’s no need to dive too deep into the minutiae here. In fact, this is as about as simple as humanly possible. The quarterbacking matchup is Aaron Rodgers vs. Brian Hoyer. Rodgers, who will turn 39 in a couple months, has thrown 89 touchdown passes over the past two-plus seasons. Hoyer, who will turn 37 next week, has thrown 53 touchdown passes in his career.

Prediction: Packers 27, Patriots 17. (Bill’s record: 3-0.)

Speaking of Backup Quarterbacks

The Packers will face the New York Giants next week in London. On Sunday, with the Giants hosting the Bears, quarterback Daniel Jones exited with an ankle injury and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Packers-Patriots Inactives

Green Bay will be without star cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin). The Patriots are in worse shape, though. Quarterback Mac Jones and his favorite receiver, Jakobi Meyers, are out, as are starting cornerback Jalen Mills and starting defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. For more, here’s the full story.

How to Watch: Patriots at Packers

TV: This is CBS’s marquee game this week. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call and Tracy Wolfson will report from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Sunday Ticket: Channel 715.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App, and Sports Radio USA (Larry Kahn and Mark Carrier).

The Coaches

New England’s Bill Belichick and Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur have won. Frequently.

Of course, Belichick is a legend. He is No. 3 all-time with 291 wins. He is No. 1 with six Super Bowl titles, nine trips to the Super Bowl and 31 playoff victories. Including playoffs, he has won 322 games. Only George Halas (324) and Don Shula (347) have more total wins.

LaFleur has been impressive in his own right. Among all coaches with 50 games on his resume, LaFleur is No. 1 all-time with a .788 winning percentage. Belichick is 15th at .667. LaFleur is 11-1 in October and has led the team to 14 consecutive regular-season home wins.

Packers-Patriots Related Stories

Sunday Six: The best six things we heard this week

The Packers’ dink-and-dunk offense

How rare is the Packers-Patriots over/under?

Packers-Patriots: Three reasons to worry

Packers elevating cornerback with Jaire Alexander questionable

Workaholic Romeo Doubs “respects” the game

Packers-Patriots final injury report

Two must-win matchups for Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Clements, reunited

Romeo Doubs and … Max McGee?

The plan with David Bakhtiari

Why does Aaron Rodgers call so many timeouts?

Fantasy football start/sit: Packers edition