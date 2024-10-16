Gutekunst on Kicking Change: ‘These Games Are Too Important’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, the Green Bay Packers were prepared to sink or swim with rookie kicker Anders Carlson. And they did just that, all the way to Carlson missing a field goal in a three-point playoff loss to the 49ers.
What changed this year in the wake of the Packers pulling the plug on rookie Brayden Narveson and signing veteran Brandon McManus on Tuesday?
“Where our football team is,” Gutekunst said outside the Don Hutson Center before the start of practice on Wednesday. “We need more consistency at that position. It doesn’t matter what position it is if we’re not getting the consistency and the standards that we need.
“These games are too important right now.”
Last year, the Packers muddled through the first half of the season with a 3-6 record. The team chose to ride out the storm with a talented kicker who fell into a slump that he couldn’t shake. In nine of the final 12 games of the regular season, he missed either a field goal or an extra point. He then missed an extra point in the playoff win at Dallas and a 41-yard field goal at San Francisco.
That was an up-and-coming team. This team has arrived. With a 4-2 record and a series of big games on the horizon, including a Lambeau Field showdown against the Houston Texans (5-1) on Sunday, Gutekunst opted for experience over potential.
Overall, McManus’ accuracy isn’t anything special but a lot of long-distance kicks factor into his relatively low career percentage. Critically, Narveson missed four field-goal attempts between 40 and 49 yards this season and Carlson missed four from that distance last season. The 33-year-old McManus, who is entering Year 11 in the NFL, has missed four the previous six seasons combined.
“Obviously, a very experienced kicker,” Gutekunst said. “He’s been in very high-pressure situations and kicked a long time in (cold) weather, an outdoor stadium. So, he just has a lot of experience, very talented, very gifted, very strong leg. He’s been in the fire and he’s had the ups and downs that all kickers go through and been able to come out the other side.”
Narveson is second-to-last in field goal percentage this season. Of 33 kickers with at least 10 attempts last season, McManus was tied for 25th in accuracy (81.1 percent) during his lone season with the Jaguars. He went 30-of-37 but five of his seven misses came in a five-game stretch down the stretch, though he made all of his kicks during the final two games.
McManus signed a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders in free agency but was released following sexual-assault allegations that landed in civil court.
However, a league investigation found “insufficient evidence” that McManus violated the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. With McManus cleared by the NFL, the Packers signed McManus – the “only (kicker) that was out there” worth signing, Gutekunst said.
Gutekunst said the league “did a really thorough investigation,” and the Packers did their due diligence, as well.
The women did not talk to NFL investigators. According to a league source, “The league reached out multiple times to the lawyer representing the women to request a meeting. The league never heard back. Following its investigation, the league determined there was insufficient evidence to find that a violation of the personal conduct policy occurred. If new information presents itself, the league could consider looking into it.”
Gutekunst and McManus discussed the situation before the signing.
Meanwhile, the Packers released Narveson and are not signing him to the practice squad. While the team could always re-sign him to a futures deal in January to make him part of the offseason roster, for now, the Packers will move forward with McManus on the roster and Australia native Alex Hale as the developmental player on the practice squad.
“I want to thank Brayden Narveson for his work and his efforts while he was here,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s going to be a great kicker in this league at some point. Just, obviously, the consistency wasn’t there. I wish him the best moving on to wherever he goes.”
