Packers Could Sign Veteran Kicker Brandon McManus
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers worked out kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday. Unlike kicker tryouts the past couple weeks, there is mutual interest that could lead to a signing, according to sources.
With rookie Brayden Narveson ranking last in the NFL in field-goal percentage through Week 6, McManus is the most accomplished kicker on the market.
Last year with Jacksonville, McManus made 81.1 percent of his field-goal attempts – right in line with his 10-year mark of 81.4 percent. He missed five kicks over a five-game span late in the season but finished strong. He was 5-of-10 from 50-plus yards and made all 35 point-after attempts.
In nine years with the Broncos, McManus made 81.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. He never had a great year; his best marks were 85.7 percent in 2015, 85.3 percent in 2016 and 85.3 percent in 2019. He’s never had a bad year, either. After making 69.2 percent as a rookie in 2014, his only sub-80.0 percent seasons were 75.0 percent in 2017 and 77.8 percent in 2022.
Narveson is 12-of-17 on field goals this season, with his latest miss coming in Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals. After the game, coach Matt LaFleur said he still had confidence in Narveson.
On Monday, he said, “I wouldn’t say that right now,” when asked if the team was considering a change.
As of Tuesday evening, Narveson remains on the roster. If McManus signs, he could open on the practice squad to get ready and compete for the job.
A week earlier, Narveson made his only field-goal attempt and all three extra points in a win at the Rams. Coupled with strong performances at practice, the Packers have continued to stick with the rookie who has abundant leg strength and confidence but a penchant for pushing his kicks to the right.
“I thought he came back and had a good game,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said on Thursday. “We talked about it last week, had a real good week of practice last week. I think he made some adjustments and some of the things he needed to fix and, obviously, had a good game. Big kick before the half. Thought he did a good job handling the timeouts. We called the timeout, and then he got set to go, and they called a timeout. Did a good job handling that.
“He’s had another good week, had a good day yesterday; it was a competitive day. Coach LaFleur I thought did a great job putting him in some different team situations, different pressure kicks. So, he’s responded well.”
In the Broncos’ march to a Super Bowl championship in 2015, McManus made 10-of-10 field goals in three playoff games – including a playoff-record five field goals against Pittsburgh and three field goals in the Super Bowl.
The 33-year-old has a strong leg, with a career mark of 45-of-82 from 50-plus yards (54.9 percent) with a long of 61 yards in 2021, with the caveat that he spent half of his seasons kicking in the Mile High City.
Teams have been awaiting clarity on his status due to off-the-field questions. However, on Sept. 30, the NFL “found insufficient evidence” that McManus violated the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.
He had been accused by two women of sexual assault during the Jaguars’ flight to London last season.
While the NFL’s ruling paves the way for McManus to sign with a team, the contract language could be more complicated than just a standard one-year contract worth X dollars. That is one item that could stand in the way of a deal being struck.
The Washington Commanders signed him to a one-year, $3.6 million deal during free agency but released him in June.
More Green Bay Packers News
Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Texans gearing up for Jordan Love | Packers building momentum | Packers-Cardinals Overreactions | Toughest division ever? | Jordan Love to Christian Watson TD | Report card from victory over Cardinals | Swarming Packers defense shuts down Kyler Murray | “Pick your poison” on offense | Romeo Doubs returns to lineup, end zone | Packers 34, Cardinals 13: Stock report