Highlights From Closed-to-Public 16th Practice of Packers Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coach Matt LaFleur locked out the fans out of Monday’s practice at Green Bay Packers training camp. Good thing, because the second half of practice was conducted in a downpour.
With Jordan Love back in action following last week’s thumb surgery – and wearing a plastic bag on his left hand to keep the cast dry – here are the highlights from the 16th practice of camp.
Jordan Love’s Day
Coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t like seven-on-seven drills because there’s no realism in throwing passes from a clean pocket. But to keep Love sharp and safe, he had two extensive seven-on-seven periods. He finished 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
In the first, Love was 9-of-12 passing. The first two completions were to Romeo Doubs, who missed a few practices last week after suffering a back injury in a collision with safety Evan Williams. The third pass was a wobbling deep pass to Mecole Hardman, which was broken up by Carrington Valentine.
After a tight-window completion to Malik Heath and a checkdown to running back Amar Johnson, Love went deep up the seam to Hardman but into triple coverage, with Javon Bullard grabbing the interception and somersaulting his way into the end zone. The next pass was almost intercepted, too, with the ball bouncing off the hands of Josh Jacobs as well as linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.
He finished the period with four consecutive completions to Doubs, Heath, Emanuel Wilson and John FitzPatrick, with the big tight end sprinting through the middle of the defense for a big gain to end the period.
His second set came in the red zone, with Love completing 7-of-12 passes with three touchdowns and one interception. Two of the touchdowns were to Matthew Golden, with Love showing exquisite touch on both. The first went to Golden in the back corner of the end zone against Evan Williams and Bullard. The second came after a pair of pump-fakes and a flick-of-the-wrist lob over a defender.
Practice ended with an interception. It appeared Love had Doubs open at the goal line but turned it down in favor of a pass to Tucker Kraft, which was picked off by Williams.
Player of the Day: Romeo Doubs
After missing a few days with a back injury, Romeo Doubs seemed to pick up right where he left off during a superb training camp.
OK, so he dropped his first pass, a crossing route from Malik Willis and threw the rain. However, he caught four passes from Love during the seven-on-seven work and made a big play on a tremendous back-shoulder throw from Malik Willis for a gain of about 20 against Carrington Valentine.
“It felt pretty solid to be back out with the team today,” Doubs said. “Obviously, I had a little back issue but things are going really well right now and I just look forward to my day-to-day process.”
Given the abundance of injuries to the team’s primary receivers, it was good that at least one of the stalwarts was back on the field.
Play of the Day: Trick But No Treat
Details can’t be shared for competitive purposes – sorry – but the Packers ran a trick play that ultimately wound up in the hands of running back Emanuel Wilson, but cornerback Carrington Valentine wasn’t fooled in the least and had a tackle for loss.
Packers Injury Updates
New injuries: G/C Jacob Monk (hamstring), G Aaron Banks (back), DE Lukas Van Ness (back), DT Kenny Clark (back).
Old injuries: WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Jayden Reed (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), S Xavier McKinnney (calf), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), S Zayne Anderson (knee), S Omar Brown (chest/lung), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), OL John Williams (back), WR Savion Williams (hamstring), DE Barryn Sorrell (knee).
Returning from injuries: QB Jordan Love (thumb), WR Romeo Doubs (back).
Hobbs had knee surgery a little more than two weeks ago.
“I’m definitely making good progress for me and my expectations,” he said. “I feel like I’m in a good spot right now. I’m in a good spot right now. I’ll say that.”
McKinney went through some football drills with a trainer.
Packers Practice Highlights
- Keisean Nixon got off to a hot start. On the first play, his tight coverage prevented a completion from Malik Willis. On the second play, he shot into the backfield to “tackle” Josh Jacobs. Toward the end of practice, he was quick to the ball on stymie a checkdown to Jacobs.
- Emanuel Wilson’s first carry of the day ran straight into No. 93, rookie defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse.
- Rookie linebacker Jamon Johnson might have had his best play of training camp when he had excellent coverage on a downfield pass to rookie receiver Will Sheppard.
- Jayden Reed remains out with a foot injury. He did, however, cleanly catch a punt that was directed to the sideline.
- Speaking of punts, kicker Brandon McManus punted several times in place of Daniel Whelan for unknown reasons. McManus shouldn’t quit his day job, though he hit one bomb that had the returner retreat about 10 yards.
- Speaking of McManus, because it was a day that ended with a “Y,” he made all six field-goal attempts in the rain, with a long of 49.
- Why might Malik Heath have the advantage over Mecole Hardman in the race for the final spot at receiver? Running back Chris Brooks had a nice gain on a toss to the right because of Heath’s block on Edgerrin Cooper.
- Karl Brooks had a tackle for loss against Jacobs. On the next play, Arron Mosby got around right tackle Zach Tom to flush Willis from the pocket.
- Welcome to Green Bay. New defensive tackle Devonte O’Malley signed his contract on Monday morning and “sacked” Taylor Elgersma on third-and-7.
- Of the rain, Willis said, “I mean it’s awesome because you never know what kind of things are going to happen on game day. Detroit last year was a bit rainy and the Cardinals game was rainy. You just don’t know what to expect when it comes to weather so you just always love to get a practice like this and see how you’re going to execute and think through some things on how you’re going to move around.”
Packers Lineup Notes
- Keisean Nixon took the first few reps at punt returner ahead of Mecole Hardman.
- With left guard Aaron Banks out with a back injury but Rasheed Walker back after a groin injury, Jordan Morgan, who had been filling in at left tackle, took the No. 1 reps at left guard. Walker took all the No. 1 reps at left tackle after being worked back in slowly last week.
“No one likes having injuries and stuff, but I feel like I play my best and I'm more valuable to the team when I'm healthy, so I had to take some time to get back healthy,” Walker said. “Had a minor injury. But coming back, I feel like I've picked up right where I left off. I just tried to just be really on top of my stuff to really show myself that I haven't really dropped off or anything.”
- With Lukas Van Ness out with a back injury, last year’s starter, Kingsley Enagbare, moved in with the No. 1 defense.
- With Kenny Clark out with a back injury, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden got some No. 1 reps alongside Devonte Wyatt.
- Mostly, the No. 1 secondary consisted of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at cornerback, Javon Bullard in the slot, and Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo at safety. Kalen King, however, got some No. 1 reps in the slot.
- Speaking of cornerbacks, the No. 2 unit consisted of Micah Robinson and Bo Melton at cornerback and King in the slot. That was an elevation for Robinson after Kamal Hadden was beaten a handful of times against the Colts.
- With Jacob Monk out, Lecitus Smith moved into the No. 2 offense at center.
Packers Transactions
The Packers signed two players and released cornerback Garnett Hollis and defensive tackle Keith Randolph.
Packers Training Camp Schedule
There are only two practices remaining in training camp. The Packers will practice against themselves at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and against the Seattle Seahawks at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The preseason will conclude at 3 p.m. Saturday against the Seahawks.
Quote of the Day
Here’s what Rasheed Walker had to say about rookie Anthony Belton bouncing back in the second half against the Colts.
“Everybody was saying something to him. I feel like he got the message. I think I just gave him a snack to kind of clear his mind, just threw him a snack.”
What was the snack?
“Clementine. ‘Man, just eat this clementine. Just refocus. It’s all good.’ And that’s when he had a good second half.”