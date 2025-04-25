How Will First-Round Pick Matthew Golden Fit with Packers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The long drought is over. The first-round receiver streak is vanquished.
With the 23rd pick of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Texas receiver Matthew Golden.
The Packers reportedly were discussing a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles but, as the clock ran down, they chose to make a pick. It was one they had not made since 2002, when Mike Sherman traded up to select Javon Walker.
The Packers’ receiving corps was thought to be on the rise coming into 2024, with four young players who finished the 2023 season with the arrow pointing upward. Instead, none of those receivers finished the 2024 season on a high note as they were plagued by injuries and dropped passes.
Brian Gutekunst, not content to let his passing game finish the season on a low note again, grabbed Golden.
Team President Mark Murphy announced the pick, which was greeted by a roar from the thousands of Packers fans in attendance. Golden hugged Commissioner Roger Goodell and celebrated with the crowd.
Now that the pomp and circumstance is over, it’s time to get down to brass tacks.
The Packers didn’t draft him solely to break an overblown streak that is mostly a construct of media narratives. They did it because they believe he can take their offense to new heights.
“I got a lot in my game,” he told reporters at Lambeau Field during a Zoom call. “I could play inside, play out. I could also take the top off, so whatever the team needs me to do, I’m definitely that guy they need to do that.”
That take-the-top-off speed was on display at the Scouting Combine. With all the hype surrounding Texas teammate Isaiah Bond, Golden’s 4.29 time in the 40-yard dash was the fastest for any offensive player in Indianapolis.
The need for speed on the outside has been one of the most glaring things since early January, when Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL. Watson, the team’s best field-stretching receiver, will miss at least some of next season, and perhaps most of it. Romeo Doubs left the playoff loss to the Eagles with his second concussion of the season. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks regressed during drop-plagued second seasons.
Golden finished the season with his arrow pointed skyward.
Golden had two big games near the end of the year, when he caught eight passes for 162 yards against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and seven passes for 149 yards and one touchdown in the College Football Playoffs against Arizona State.
His overall numbers were 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Those stats were compiled while sharing No. 1 receiver duties with Bond, who is expected to be a top-100 pick, and working with two quarterbacks.
Those things caught Gutekunst’s eye and gave him a glimpse into someone he believes can contribute immediately.
“Certainly, he’s going to be a speed threat right away, right?” Gutekunst said at the end of the first round. “He is one of those guys that covering him from a man perspective is going to be extremely tough on teams. So, when we get to some of those third-down things where people are trying to mug us up and we need somebody to get open fast, he can do that.”
The Packers’ interest in Golden was evident after they brought him in for a predraft visit.
The Packers clearly liked what they saw, and Golden did, too. In fact, he may have known that Green Bay wanted him once he shook hands with Gutekunst after media appearances on Wednesday.
“I knew once I shook his hand, they finna come get me.” Golden said. “When I had my visit up here and got around the coaching staff, it was remarkable, definitely a great organization. I’m so happy to be here and just get ready to go to work.”
Golden is not a one-trick pony. While he is a speed threat – he averaged more than 20 yards per catch in 10 of 16 games last season and had a 54-yard reception against Arizona State – he’s capable of making plays on the ball in the air and showed impressive body control during his one season at Texas.
“I hear Ted (Thompson) in my head, but he always said, ‘You’ve got to catch it,’” Gutekunst said.
The Packers struggled with drops a season ago, their receivers leading the NFL. Golden, meanwhile, has some of the best hands in the draft.
Perhaps the most notable reason the Packers were interested was his versatility. Texas’ coaching staff trusted him to play every spot in the playbook.
“I definitely benefited a lot,” he said. “They did a great job moving me around; that’s definitely something I can do. I feel like that’s what makes me different from a lot of receivers is I can line up anywhere on the field.”
That’s something the Packers have valued with their receivers for years, dating to the days of Mike McCarthy. Greg Jennings was a boundary receiver but an assassin from the slot. Matt LaFleur has raved about Watson’s ability to play all over the formation.
“Versatility is always great,” Gutekunst said. “I think with the way Matt and his staff are able to be creative and use these guys, that gives me flexibility with what I’m looking at, too.
“They do such a good job with scheming some of these guys and using them to their best ability. It does make it easier for me so we don’t feel like we have to do this or we have to do that, that Matt and his staff will find a way to make these guys productive and fit them into what they’re trying to do. All those guys on the offensive staff are pretty fired up right now.”
The coaching staff is not the only one. Golden appears ready for the challenge of being the first receiver Green Bay has taken in the first round since 2002.
Golden will be a fan favorite before he steps on the field. Now, it’s up to him to prove Gutekunst right.
“When those lights turn on playing at the biggest stage, I always told myself I wanted to do that,” he said. “Going to Texas, I had to do that. I knew I’d play against great opponents. Just know whenever the lights turn on it’s time to go.”