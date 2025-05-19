Interesting Week 1 Point Spread for Packers-Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In exactly 111 weeks, the Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
That leaves almost 16 weeks for sportsbooks to find some common ground on a point spread.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are 1.5-point favorites. That’s up from a half-point when the schedule was released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, at FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM, the Packers are 1.5-point underdogs.
For the Thanksgiving rematch at Ford Field, the Lions are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings; that’s one of only four games in which Green Bay is not favored.
The Lions swept the Packers last season on their way to a 15-2 record. They edged the Vikings (14-3) by one game for the NFC North title and easily outclassed the Packers (11-6).
Under coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have won six of the last seven matchups against the Packers, including their last three games at Lambeau Field. Talk about a role reversal. From 1992 through 2014, the Packers won every matchup played in Wisconsin. This is Detroit’s longest winning streak in the series since 1986 through 1988. The Lions haven’t won four consecutive road games against the Packers since a five-game run to start the 1950s.
“Ain't nobody messing with us, bro,” Lions receiver Jameson Willims said in the team’s schedule-release video.
To keep it going, the Lions will be counting on Campbell’s new coordinators. With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson the new head coach of the Bears and former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn running the show with the Jets, there will be new leaders on both sides of the ball.
“I told them the first thing first, you get down to the A’s. And what I mean with the A’s, it starts with your assignment,” new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said. “You have to know what to do. It’s your alignment. You have to know where to be. It’s the attention to detail. And then obviously the last thing is the execution. So, what are we seeing when we hit the play button? Not what’s coming out of your mouth and you telling us what you can do. It’s showing us what you can do.
“And all the guys have bought into that. It’s been a culture that’s been here, set in place pretty much from the day I got here, and it’s just carried over. It’s starting to emphasize certain things within our structure. But it all goes back to the little details within things in the new system now.”
To turn the tables, the Packers need a revamped offensive line to provide better protection for Jordan Love. The revamped receiver corps must get open and make plays for Love. And Love needs to cut back on the senseless interceptions.
To help, Green Bay signed veteran Aaron Banks in free agency, inserting him at left guard and moving Elgton Jenkins to center. At receiver, the Packers drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round.
“Both those guys came on a visit [before the draft] and got to know them over basically 24 hours, eating dinner and putting them on the board and just getting to know the guys,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said of Golden and Williams last week. “So, first and foremost, we always talk about the person (and) I thought we got two tremendous guys that are just going to be great fits and assets to our building.
“Taking out the football part, the character was there. On the visit, you could just feel it was going to be a great fit for the Green Bay receiver way. We’re excited it’s going to be about both of them. Collectively as a staff and the management upstairs, they did a good job of figuring out what we were looking for in a guy and the needs and I feel like we got both the guys that we wanted.”
