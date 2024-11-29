Josh Jacobs’ Juke vs. Dolphins Leaves Fans in Awe
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs put Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson “in a blender,” tight end Tucker Kraft said.
“It was nasty. It was very nasty,” quarterback Jordan Love said.
With 8 minutes left in the Packers’ 30-17 victory on Thanksgiving, Jacobs caught a short pass and froze Dodson with a Barry Sanders-style cut. Dodson went one way and Jacobs went the other. A few broken tackles later, it was a career-high 49-yard gain that the Packers turned into the clinching field goal.
“I was supposed to do a different route but I knew they were in zone, so I kind of like made my own route, just worked the space,” Jacobs said. “When I got the ball and I made the dude miss, I already knew – if the dude didn’t tackle me that initially hit me, I already knew what I was going to do to the second dude.”
Jacobs, who entered the game ranked third in rushing, was limited to 43 yards on 19 carries – a meager 2.3-yard average. But he made up for it with four receptions for 74 yards; he had a 15-yard catch that set up a field goal to start the second half.
But it was the highlight-reel catch vs. Dodson that went viral and will be the lasting memory of a blowout victory.
“I really should’ve scored. So, I’m mad at myself about that,” Jacobs said.
The move left fans in awe, too.
