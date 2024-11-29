Live Updates: Packers vs. Dolphins in Thanksgiving Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins, two of the hotter teams in the NFL, will battle in the cold of Thanksgiving night at Lambeau Field.
Thanksgiving History
The Packers upset the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving last year. Overall, though, there’s been little to be thankful for as they are 15-20-2.
Looking back on that breakthrough game vs. the Lions, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said: “That whole deal was kind of one of those things where you have a young group trying to make a name for themselves, just put some positive things to get it going.
“You’ve got to rally around the situation that you have. Short week, Thanksgiving, you’re going to be primetime, night game, everyone’s going to be watching. So, just those things you can get the players motivated and fired up for, I think always helps. So, yeah, the guys are fired up, they’re excited, and we’ve got a really good opponent coming in. They’re playing really good ball right now.”
The Dolphins, playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2011, are 5-2.
Packers-Dolphins Inactives
Five starters are out: Three for Green Bay and two for Miami.
He’s Not Over the Hill
Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is in his ninth NFL season. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the first eight and a first-team All-Pro in five. He topped 110 receptions each of the previous three seasons and 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins.
Last year, he caught 119 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading the NFL in the last two of those categories.
This year, he has caught only 49 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. Hill, who ranks third in NFL history with 12 touchdowns of 75-plus yards, has only two games of 75-plus yards this season.
“It’s pretty impressive what I’ve seen him do this year,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “Everybody’s trying to take him out of the game and they’re still not doing a very good job of it, so we’d better be on it. We better know where he is, or he could have another one of those games like you’re talking about.”
This is rather incredible: Hill, according to Pro Football Focus, has caught 5-of-16 and scored one touchdown on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Last year, he caught 21-of-35 for 795 yards with eight touchdowns. For context, Jayden Reed led the Packers with 793 yards on his 64 receptions last year.
If Hill scores three touchdowns during the final six games, he’ll join a pair of Hall of Famers, Marvin Harrison and Packers legend Don Hutson, as the only players with six-plus touchdown catches in each of his first nine seasons.
The Fine Line
Packers running back Josh Jacobs needs 56 rushing yards to reach 1,000 yards this season. Jacobs is having a tremendous year with a punishing style that squeezes every inch out of every run.
He hasn’t done it on his own, though.
The starting five offensive line of left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers, right guard Sean Rhyan and right tackle Zach Tom have started all but one game together. The exception was the loss against Detroit, when Myers was out with a wrist injury.
That group has powered a prolific rushing attack.
“Whatever we’ve got to do to score, get the ball down the field,” Jenkins said of the rare offensive balance. “I feel like it helps us out in the pass game, as well. We’ve got people in the box worrying about the run, so it gives a much clearer view for the quarterback to see what the defense’s trying to do. Because they’ve got to stop the run, they’ve got to bring more people into the box.”
That group has consistently given Jacobs room to get started in the run game and provided exemplary protection for Jordan Love. The Packers are second in sacks allowed and third in sack percentage allowed.
“I think there’s been a lot of great moments,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think they’ve been battling. I think we’ve gotten better in terms of playing with better pad level and more physicality.
“That’s something that we’ve definitely been stressing and working on, especially whether it’s in walk-through drills, whatever it might be, that pad level’s critical and playing with great fundamentals. It always starts – whether you’re offensive linemen, quarterback, receiver, defensive back – it all starts with your fundamentals. So, that’s something we’ve definitely been harping on.”
