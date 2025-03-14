Josh Myers’ Contract Inflation Becomes Deflation for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers reportedly signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the New York Jets. That put the Packers in line for a seventh-round compensatory pick.
On Friday, the numbers became official. The reality is Myers signed a one-year, $2 million contract.
That means Myers is “unlikely” to qualify for a compensatory pick, according to OverTheCap.com’s Nick Korte. Incentives, which have not been made public, could push the value of the contract to the initially reported $3.5 million, he said, which could put the compensatory pick back in play.
But, as it stands, the Packers probably will not receive a compensatory pick in 2026. The Packers’ big-money signings of guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs canceled out the compensation the Packers would have received for losing defensive tackle TJ Slaton and cornerback Eric Stokes.
Because they have no big-ticket free agents remaining, the Packers probably will not gain a compensatory pick, since the most important factor is annual salary. It also means they wouldn’t lose one by making another foray into free agency.
The Packers’ unsigned free agents, with their ages as of Week 1.
Linebacker Eric Wilson (30): Wilson returned to the Packers last year on a one-year deal worth about $1.38 million. He’s been an incredibly valuable performer, whether it’s on special teams or stepping in on defense when there’s been injuries. He started 12 games last season after starting only three the previous three seasons combined.
Offensive tackle Andre Dillard (29): The former first-round pick signed a one-year deal last offseason for just $1.125 million. He played 13 snaps on offense in two games.
Cornerback Corey Ballentine (29): The Packers re-signed Ballentine to a one-year contract worth $2.1 million last offseason after he started six games in 2023. He had a much smaller role in 2024, with his cornerback snaps going from 488 to 76.
Cornerback Robert Rochell (27): Rochell, who started five games as a rookie in 2021 as the Rams won the Super Bowl, failed to make Green Bay’s opening roster in 2024 but landed on the practice squad and wound up playing in 11 games. In two years with the team, he played one snap on defense.
Tight end Tyler Davis (28): Davis spent all of the last two seasons on injured reserve, with an ACL in 2023 and a shoulder in 2024. He has eight catches in 39 games for the Jaguars (2020) and Packers (2021 and 2022).
Tight end John FitzPatrick (25): A sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2022, the Packers signed him off their practice squad in October. In nine games, he caught one pass for 2 yards. The Packers did not give him a restricted free-agent tender, which made him an unrestricted free agent.
Important to note: If the Packers release cornerback Jaire Alexander, they will not gain a compensatory pick, no matter the size of his contract. That’s because compensatory picks are awarded for unrestricted free agents and not street free agents.
Since the advent of the comp-pick system in 1994, the Packers have received an additional 53 picks, behind only the Ravens (60) and Cowboys (58).
On Green Bay’s current roster, compensatory picks include right tackle Zach Tom (fourth round), defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (fifth round) and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (sixth round). Marco Rivera, Scott Wells, Josh Sitton and Mike Daniels also were compensatory picks.