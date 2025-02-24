Latest Packers Mock Drafts: All Defense in Three-Rounder
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2024, the Green Bay Packers’ defense outplayed their offense. And yet, there’s logic in adding even more players on that side of the ball given the team’s considerable questions at cornerback and inconsistent pass rush.
In an updated three-round mock draft at Tankathon, the Packers grabbed Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the first-round pick.
While Barron played exceptionally well as a cornerback for the Longhorns in 2024 to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back, he played mostly in the slot in 2022 and 2023. That’s where he’s projected to play in the NFL.
If the Packers were to pick Barron and he were to win the job in the slot, one of last year’s safeties, Javon Bullard or Evan Williams, would be on the bench.
In the second round, the pick was Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. Jackson had 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses in 2023 and 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in 2024.
“Landon Jackson from Arkansas had a monster Senior Bowl,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during a pre-Scouting Combine call with reporters. “He’s 6-foot-5-and-change, 273 pounds. He can really rush with that long arm, physical. He can close. He can run. He plays with effort.”
Receiver has been the second-round sweet spot for the Packers, but Jackson was the choice over Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor and Mississippi’s Tre Harris.
It was back to the defense in the third round with Florida State defensive Joshua Farmer, meaning receiver and the offensive line were neglected. Farmer, who could replace free-agent TJ Slaton, had four sacks in 2024 and a combined nine sacks and 15 tackles for losses during his final two seasons.
Pro Football Focus: North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel
In PFF’s pre-Scouting Combine mock, the selection was North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel, who is one of a few linemen in this draft who seem like perfect Packers because of their versatility.
“The Packers may lose center Josh Myers in free agency, though he didn't grade particularly well across four seasons in Green Bay, anyway,” Dalton Wasserman explained. “The team could see some appeal in Zabel, who would be moving over from left tackle but seems athletic enough to do so and thrive in Matt LaFleur’s zone run scheme.”
Among the players passed over was Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart, who wound up with the Lions at No. 28.
CBS Sports: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
In a new mock conducted by Mike Renner and Ryan Wilson, the Packers selected Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
“He looks like he can play,” Renner said. “Just that perfect intermediate body type at 6-foot-4 with long arms and 315 pounds that looks like he can play nose tackle, looks like they can play three-technique, looks like they can play a 3-4 defensive end. For the Packers, that's really important for them to have that kind of versatility.”
The Jets traded up to No. 1 overall to replace Aaron Rodgers, the Vikings grabbed a corner and the Lions added to their pass rush.
Los Angeles Times: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
Longtime NFL writer Sam Farmer’s pre-Combine mock had the Packers taking East Carolina’s long and athletic cornerback, Shavon Revel, over Texas’ combo corner/nickel Jahdae Barron.
“In a division with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson, the Packers could use more help at corner,” Farmer explained.
Jaire Alexander, who could be on his way out of Green Bay, played a total of 10 snaps in six NFC North games in 2024.
Barron went to the Vikings at No. 24 and two defensive tackles went off the board a few picks after Green Bay’s selection.
The Draft Network: Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton
In his latest, The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez took an edge rusher from Texas A&M.
It wasn’t Shemar Stewart, though. Rather, it was Nic Scourton.
“At almost 300 pounds, Scourton presents a unique skill-set for an edge rusher, with the ability to also move inside and rush as an interior defensive lineman,” Sanchez explained. “Mixing him into this defensive group should make the Packers more versatile up front and allow them to dictate matchups defensively.”
If it works out this way, it will be fascinating – and easy – to monitor the careers of Scourton and Stewart, who went to the Lions at No. 28.
Scourton was by far the more impactful collegiate player. While Stewart had 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons with the Aggies, Scourton had a Big Ten-leading 10 sacks with Purdue in 2023 and five sacks and 14 tackles for losses with A&M in 2024.