Packers Get ‘Toolsy’ Cornerback in Seven-Round Mock Draft

Other than Nate Hobbs in free agency last offseason and seventh-round picks the last three years, the Green Bay Packers have made little investment at cornerback. That's probably going to change.

In a seven-round mock draft at Pro Football Network , Jacob Infante had the Packers selecting Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun in the third round.

“Davison Igbinosun entered Ohio State as a toolsy, raw prospect with high highs and low lows,” Infante wrote. “That’s still the case, though he’s evened out a bit over the course of his collegiate career. His instincts showed progress in 2025, but it’s his length and athleticism that have him firmly on NFL radars.”

Igbinosun has some attractive tools.

First, he’s experienced with 53 starts between Ole Miss (2022, 2023) and Ohio State (2024, 2025).

Second, he’s tall. The Scouting Combine will provide the official numbers, but he’s listed at 6-foot-2; most of Green Bay’s corners are 5-foot-11.

Third, he’s physical, which would be an upgrade compared to Green Bay’s cornerbacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just a 47.8 percent completion rate in 2025. Moreover, those 46 targets netted just 207 receiving yards. With zero touchdowns allowed and two interceptions, he yielded a 42.6 passer rating.

Igbinosun was a penalty machine. According to PFF, he was guilty of 30 penalties in four seasons. That includes an appalling 16 in 2024, though he cut that back to five in 2025.

He is the No. 50 overall prospect, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler .

“With prototypical size and speed for outside work, Igbinosun can carry routes vertically and stay in phase to contest passing windows,” Brugler wrote as part of a longer analysis. “Teams must be comfortable with his aggressive physicality.”

He is a “hidden gem” in this year’s class , wrote Justin Melo from NFL Draft On SI.

“Igbinosun was the fastest recorded corner at this year's Senior Bowl, according to Zebra Technology. That athleticism should pop at the NFL Scouting Combine,” Melo wrote.

The Packers don’t have a first-round pick but they do have a second-round pick. In this mock, it was used on Northwestern offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan.

Tiernan, who is 6-foot-7 and 329 pounds, would fit the Green Bay profile as a college left tackle who might move inside. He played right tackle in 2022 and was a three-year starter at left tackle. PFF charged him with three sacks and 13 total pressures each of his final two seasons.

“Caleb Tiernan is a massive blocker … with gap-zone run-blocking versatility. He has the size, strength, hand usage, and spatial awareness to become a good starter in the NFL,” Infante wrote.

He is the No. 63 overall prospect, according to Brugler.

“Highly experienced college tackle who is likely to kick inside due to a lack of length that affects his protection projection,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote as part of a longer scouting report. “Leaky edges in pass pro will be less concerning with smaller spaces to patrol, while his punch timing and lateral quickness provide advantages. ‘Solid’ feels like the ceiling for Tiernan as a guard/swing tackle who can eventually elevate into a starting role.”

Among the picks in Day 3 were a pair of defensive tackles, Michigan’s Rayshaun Benny and Minnesota’s Deven Eastern, and Michigan State center Matt Gulbin.

Defensive tackle is a big need following last year’s departures of T.J. Slaton and Kenny Clark, so doubling up makes sense. We talked about Benny in our prospects-to-watch story .

Eastern had two sacks and five tackles for losses in 2024 and 2.5 sacks and five tackles for losses in 2025. He was a three-year starter and all-Big Ten in academics all four seasons. At 6-foot-5 and 301 pounds, he’s got the size and length to earn a role if he can have more consistent pad level.

Gulbin brings tons of versatility. At Wake Forest, he started at right guard (and right tackle) in 2023 and left guard (and center) in 2024. As a team captain at Michigan State in 2025, he was locked in at center and allowed two sacks and just five hurries.

The Packers might need a starting center, depending on the futures of Elgton Jenkins and Sean Rhyan. Jacob Monk, a sixth-round pick in 2024, played well at Minnesota in Week 18, though.

“Physical, tough, leader, just an all-around guy,” quarterback Aidan Chiles said of Gulbin . “He’s a center and that’s what he is. If you want an ideal center, that’s who you’re going to get.”

Click here for the full draft.