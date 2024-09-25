‘There’s a Lot of Love’ – and Desire to Stop – Aaron Jones
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Like just about every member of the Green Bay Packers, running back Emanuel Wilson is looking forward to seeing Aaron Jones when the Minnesota Vikings visit Lambeau Field on Sunday.
“I believe we’re related by marriage,” Wilson said.
Maybe without the specifics, most Packers fans can identify.
In seven years with the Packers, Jones went from unheralded fifth-round draft pick to the face of the franchise following the trade of Aaron Rodgers. With an ever-present smile, Jones was a man of the people who never took a day in Green Bay for granted.
Jones loved being a member of the Packers, and the fans loved him right back.
When the Packers released Jones at the start of free agency, it was as if there was a death in the family.
“I think it’ll be awesome to be able to see Jonesey again,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Aaron Jones is a phenomenal teammate, phenomenal player, one of my favorite all-time players for sure.
“Obviously, the situation sucks he’s on the other side, but for him, first game back at Lambeau after being gone, I’m sure there’ll be a lot of emotions there for him and things like that. But I’m excited to see him again, and he’s having a great start to this year so far.”
When Jones was a young running back trying to prove he belonged, former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had Jones’ back and was one his biggest supporters. When Love replaced Rodgers last year, Jones had his back and was one of his biggest supporters, as well.
“I can’t say enough good things about Aaron Jones and the person he is, too. He’s a great person,” Love said.
Coach Matt LaFleur said “there’s a lot of love” for Jones – though that love will be shoved aside for about 3 hours on Sunday.
“He was everything,” LaFleur said. “There’s a reason he was a captain here, and he did so much for the community and I thought he always represented the organization the way you want a player to represent the organization. And he’s helped so many people. Just a good, positive spirit.
“He would always put his arm around anybody that was struggling in the locker room. I think a lot of guys truly looked up to him and his legacy will live on forever.”
Wilson was one of those players touched by Jones.
An undrafted rookie in 2023, Wilson spent a few days with the Broncos before he was released and joined by the Packers. In the preseason opener at Cincinnati – a game played exactly 14 years after the passing of his father – Wilson ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones, having lost his dad in 2021, knew what Wilson was going through.
“When I scored that first one, he said, ‘That’s for your dad,’” Wilson said. “I didn’t know he lost his dad, either. We had great conversations about that.”
After Jones was injured in the opening game against Chicago, Jones told Wilson to get ready for his moment.
“Really just studying his game, the way he practiced, the way he approached it,” Wilson said. “Really just being around him was an amazing feeling for me. He always told me to keep my head up, keep pushing and being myself.”
For as much as Jones meant to the team, the Packers want to ruin his homecoming as a member of the NFC North-leading Vikings.
It won’t be easy. Jones ranks in the top 10 in rushing and yards per carry. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the NFL in yards after contact per carry.
“Hard runner, a guy that can make you miss, a guy that we’re going to need more than one person to be able to bring him down,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “He’s been doing a lot of great things in this league for years. He’s got a lot of experience and, obviously, he’s one of the greats that’s been in this organization.
“Just playing against him, watching him play, I know he’s a one-of-one type of guy. We’ve just got to be prepared to make sure that we’re always getting to the ball and always making sure that it’s not just one person tackling him but it’s 11.”
Said defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was in Green Bay for all seven of Jones’ seasons:
“We were watching film and seeing how he turned the edge, we just look at him like he’s in purple now. It’s crazy. He’s a great player, man. Great player. Like (Rashan Gary) said earlier, we see all the problems that he creates for defenses that he plays in. Now, we’re playing him. Now we see like, ‘OK, this is why he been making plays.’ It’s cool, man. It’s cool to see.”
For as great as Love was down the stretch last season, it was Jone who carried the Packers into the playoffs with a franchise-record streak of five consecutive 100-yard games. That includes Jones running for 120 yards in Week 17 at Minnesota.
Against the Vikings, Jones averaged 5.7 yards per carry in 11 career meetings. Now, the Packers will have to contend with one of the league’s premier players and good guys.
“It’s part of our business, and it’s an unfortunate part of our business, because I think everybody in this building respects not only the football player but, more importantly, the person that he is,” LaFleur said.
“There’s a lot of love for him. We are going to have to hit the pause button for about a three-hour window on Sunday and then pick it back up. You can’t help but love the person and who he is and what he’s all about and his family. I mean, they were always around.
“But it’s no different than when I go against my brother. You’ve got to shut it off for a period of time and then you can hug them after the game and tell them you love them.”
