Week 4 NFC North Power Rankings and Previews
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Only one division in the NFL has three teams with winning records. That would be the NFC North, with the Minnesota Vikings 3-0 and the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions 2-1.
Here are the latest On SI NFC North power rankings, including a look at this week’s matchups.
On SI NFC North Rankings
As selected by the On SI team publishers: Bill Huber from Green Bay, John Maakaron from Detroit, Gene Chamberlain from Chicago and Joe Nelson from Minnesota.
1. Detroit Lions: The Lions, who are No. 4 in the On SI NFL power rankings, received two first-place votes and two second-place votes to stay atop our division rankings.
2. Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings received the other two first-place votes but also got a third-place vote, which accounts for the margin in our division rankings. Minnesota is No. 6 in the On SI rankings.
3. Green Bay Packers: The Packers received three third-place votes and one second-place vote in the NFC North rankings. They are seventh in the On SI rankings. As I wrote: “The Packers were staring at the possibility of an 0–3 start. Stunningly, Malik Willis, who was acquired a day before Cutdown Day, helped the Packers beat the Colts and Titans. Safe to say, he saved the season and resurrected his career.”
4. Chicago Bears: The Bears still suck, it turns out. Well, not really. Their run game does, though, as they rank 31st with 3.03 yards per carry.
Bill Huber’s NFC North Rankings
1. Minnesota Vikings: There’s a new king in my personal rankings. We’ll see how the Vikings perform against a good team on the road, but it’s impossible to overlook how they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 and crushed the Houston Texans in Week 3. Those teams are considered prime Super Bowl contenders. So, I suppose that makes the Vikings a Super Bowl contender, too.
2. Detroit Lions: There weren’t many style points in the Lions’ 20-13 win at Arizona, but Detroit isn’t about style. It’s about substance. David Montgomery ran for 105 yards and Jahmyr Gibbs added 83, and the defense held the Cardinals to a combined 1-of-11 on third and fourth down. The Lions are No. 1 in the NFL with a yardage differential of plus-106.3.
3. Green Bay Packers: Sure, the Packers were fortunate to face the Colts and the Titans the past two weeks, but Green Bay was an underdog in both games and came away with rather thorough victories. The new and (seemingly) improved defense will face a huge test against Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones.
4. Chicago Bears: Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is taking a beating. The Packers beat the Colts by throwing 14 passes. The Bears lost to the Colts by throwing 52 passes. Williams was sacked four times and turned over the ball three times as Chicago somehow lost while running 30 more plays than Indy.
Best team in the NFL: Buffalo Bills. The Bills won their last two games by a combined 58 points.
Worst team in the NFL: Tennessee Titans. You can’t be wrong at quarterback. The Titans were dead wrong in drafting Will Levis and ditching Malik Willis.
NFC North Week 2 Games
As written by our NFC North team publishers.
Green Bay Packers
Vikings at Packers (noon Sunday)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: RT Zach Tom. Because he was a fourth-round draft pick, Tom probably will never get his due as a premier offensive tackle. But Tom is one of the best in the business. Through three games, he has allowed exactly zero quarterback pressures. He’s on a 10-game streak without allowing a sack. The Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard, who has four sacks, lines up mostly on the defense’s left, so that will be a big matchup.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Aaron Jones. “Who?” LaFleur replied. It was a tough-in-cheek answer. Jones was a heart-and-soul player for the Packers. When he was finally healthy at the end of last season, his dominance helped carry the Packers to the playoffs. Among running backs, Jones is fourth in yards per carry (5.4) and second in yards after contact (4.0).
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Packers (noon Sunday)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: LG Blake Brandel. Brandel won the starting job in training camp and has made it clear through three weeks that he’s not going to let it go. Brandel has allowed one pressure (no sacks, no QB hits) in 95 pass-blocking snaps. On top of that, he’s graded by Pro Football Focus as the fifth-best run-blocking guard in the league.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: Can we go with a coach here? Honestly, Matt LaFleur should scare the Vikings as much as anyone on Green Bay’s roster. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores talked up LaFleur this week, and if there’s an offensive mind who can crack Flores’ code, it might be the guy running the show at Lambeau. That said, Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy were dizzied by Minnesota’s defense. If that combo couldn’t solve the puzzle, who can? LaFleur and (presumably) Jordan Love have a big test coming.
Chicago Bears
Rams at Bears (noon Sunday)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: Safety Kevin Byard. Much of the talk out of Philadelphia suggested Byard was finished after he had a bad second half last year when traded to the Eagles by the Titans, but Byard has been the stable back-end force the Bears lacked last year. He has allowed 20 receiving yards, missed one tackle and has an 85.4 passer rating against when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, which has him graded 13th among safeties.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: It’s Matthew Stafford. Even without injured Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and using a largely non-descript group of backups, he is a threat to pull out wins based on experience. He did it last week against the 49ers in comeback fashion. With 45 game-winning drives and 36 fourth-quarter comebacks, Stafford is one of the most clutch QBs of modern times and has had to play without or with good receivers. He beat the Bears in L.A. in 2021 and is 12-9 against them, 20 starts coming with the Lions.
Detroit Lions
Seahawks at Lions (7:15 p.m. Monday)
One player flying under the radar through three weeks: Safety Kerby Joseph is quickly rising up the ranks among the better safeties in the NFC. Always known as a takeaway machine, Joseph has made strides after freelancing too much earlier in his career. He has two interceptions through the season’s first three games and has paired nicely with Brian Branch after the Alabama product moved from nickel to safety.
One opposing player to fear in Week 4: Seattle has presented nightmares for the Lions over the last several years. Dan Campbell is 0-3 against the Seahawks, including a crushing loss in Week 2 at home last season. Wide receiver DK Metcalf has given the Lions lots of problems over his three games, catching 19 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions’ secondary is in for another stiff test against Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
