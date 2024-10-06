Live Updates: Packers at Rams in 100th Meeting in Series History
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will battle for the 100th time in series history at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Follow along for all the updates in a huge game for both teams.
Packers-Rams Inactives
Jaire Alexander, Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson are among the inactives for the Packers. Here’s who’s out and who's in?
Happy 100th
Including playoffs, the Packers lead the all-time series 50-47-2. Entering Game No. 100, Green Bay has won four in a row – all at Lambeau Field, and all during the second half of the season.
So, the Rams will get the Packers under more favorable terms on Sunday.
“I had heard about that in the offseason,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who has close ties with the Rams’ coach, Sean McVay, and offensive coordinator, his brother Mike LaFleur.
The first meeting came in 1937, with the Packers beating the Cleveland Rams 35-10. Don Hutson caught three touchdown passes.
The last battle in Los Angeles was played in 2018, with the Rams winning 29-27 at the Coliseum. Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and Todd Gurley ran for 114 as the Rams improved to 8-0.
Happy Birthday, Kenny Clark
Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark turned 29 on Friday.
“Man, it’s a third of my life,” the 10th-year pro said. “Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. I’ve been here a third of my life now.”
Clark was the team’s first-round pick in 2016. On the youngest roster in the NFL, he’s one of only four players on the team who’ve been here since the turn of the millennium.
Signed to a third contract on the eve of training camp, could he have imagined that he’d be in Green Bay 10 years later?
“Oh, no. No. Coming from where I come from, being here, it’s a blessing, you know what I’m saying?” Clark said. “It’s always a blessing to live another year and be a part of this.”
This will mark the fifth consecutive season in which the Packers and Rams have played. The last four meetings were at Lambeau Field, so this will be a rare Los Angeles homecoming for Clark, who played his high school ball in Rialto, Calif., which is located about 60 miles from Los Angeles.
He’ll have a box at SoFi Stadium for between 15 and 20 friends and family members.
“Just to go back home, it’s going to be awesome,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of family coming to the game. I haven’t played in L.A. since we played at the Coliseum a couple years ago [2018, to be exact]. I’m definitely excited to go back home and play in front of my family.”
Packers Will Miss Aaron Donald … Sort Of
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who along with Reggie White ranks among the greatest defensive linemen in NFL history, retired after last season.
How good was Donald? In 10 seasons, he was selected to 10 Pro Bowls. He was voted an eight-time All-Pro, the exceptions being his rookie year (when he was NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year) and 2022 (when an injury limited him to 11 games).
“Yeah, he is one of one,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “There’s not too many guys that can wreck a game like he can.”
Packers guard Elgton Jenkins is one of the top blockers in the game. He said he’ll miss the best-vs.-best matchup.
“Yeah, for sure,” Jenkins said before pausing. “Well, it’s both ways, you know?”
Jenkins laughed. To state the obvious, it will be easier for the Packers’ offense to function – and win the game – without Donald, who had a sack in last year’s matchup.
“Playing a guy like that, it definitely lets you know where you’re at,” Jenkins said. “Whatever gets the job done on Sunday, I’m cool with that even though he’s not out there. We’ve still got to approach the game the same way.
“It’s still the L.A. Rams. They’ve got a good coach out there with (Sean) McVay. We definitely still got to go out there and play with that same intensity even though he’s not out there.”
The Rams’ defensive front is young. Of their starting front seven, outside linebacker Jared Verse and defensive end Braden Fiske are rookies and defensive tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young are in their second year.
“I have been impressed by this group,” LaFleur said. “They’re a lot younger up front. I think they do a really good job with a lot of their pick games. Obviously, the effort stands out across the board, not only on their defense but on their offense, as well. And I know they’re well-coached. We’re going to have to continue to make improvements along in every phase of the game.”
