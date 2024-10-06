Packers-Rams Inactives: Jaire Alexander Out, Carrington Valentine Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams but Carrington Valentine is back in the lineup.
Alexander, receiver Christian Watson (ankle), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle), offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder), defensive end Brenton Cox and offensive tackle Travis Glover are inactive.
Alexander went through a pregame warmup, according to CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, who will be part of the broadcast.
“Looked good in warmups but hopes to be back next game,” she posted on X.
It marks a second consecutive game that the former All-Pro has been sidelined by a groin injury.
Alexander practiced on Thursday and Friday as limited participation and was questionable on Friday’s injury report.
“He’s getting better, I’ll just leave it at that,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday.
Along with Alexander, ]Valentine was questionable but he is back in the lineup after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. He was limited participation at practice all week.
Getting Valentine back is big after the Packers struggled last week against the Vikings. Valentine, Eric Stokes and Keisean Nixon will have to contend with future Hall of Fame quarterback Matthew Stafford but not his two premier receivers, with All-Pros Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua sidelined by injuries. Top tight end Tyler Higbee is out, as well.
The Packers on Friday ruled out Wyatt. That means Colby Wooden, a key cog on the defensive line as a rookie last year, will be active for the first time since Week 1 and play his first defensive snaps since the preseason.
“Man, you just get a chance to play football again, bro,” Wooden said this week. “Being on the sideline, you miss that. You miss that camaraderie being out there with your brothers. Yeah, I’m excited, but it’s different when you’re out there playing with them, lining up, suiting up with them. For me, it’s going to be exciting. I’m playing football again.”
Watson was doubtful with an ankle injury that is significant but not nearly as bad as it seemed in the moment.
With Romeo Doubs suspended, the Packers will have only three of their main passing-game weapons with receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft.
“I’m always ready,” Wicks said. “When ‘9’ went down, it happened last year, too. It’s just time to step up, step into a bigger role until he gets back. Just got to capitalize on my opportunities.”
Can fellow tight end Luke Musgrave contribute after a disappointing start to the season? He did not practice all week due to an ankle injury. A source said he would be a game-time decision and he indeed will play. He scored against the Rams last year.
