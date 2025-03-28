Here Are NFC North Odds After Free Agency
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL free agency isn’t over but close enough.
With four weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft, nobody in the NFC North has done enough this offseason to overtake the Detroit Lions, according to national sportsbooks. At FanDuel Sportsbook, for instance, the Lions are +110 to win the division. The Green Bay Packers are next at +260, with the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at +500.
By implied probability, the Lions have a 47.6 percent chance of keeping their NFC North championship belt. The Packers, who finished third last year, have a 27.8 percent chance. The Vikings, who were runners-up, and the Bears, who finished in last, are 16.7 percent.
Detroit was by far the best team in the North last season, even while dealing with a barrage of injuries. Thus, a relatively quiet offseason and the loss of their highly regarded coordinators didn’t impact their standing in the North.
The Packers didn’t necessarily do much to improve, either, but the Vikings will be rolling with a new quarterback, 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, after Sam Darnold played at an MVP level for most of last season but signed with the Seahawks in free agency.
The Bears have four consecutive seasons of 10-plus losses, but expectations are on the rise. They beat Green Bay in Week 18, hired Ben Johnson as coach and fixed their biggest weakness by adding veterans at left guard, center and right guard.
The odds are similar at DraftKings, with the Lions at +135, Packers at +275, Vikings at +400 and Bears at +425. At BetMGM, the difference is at the bottom of the division, with the Lions at +120, followed by the Packers at +280, the Bears at +425 and the Vikings at +475.
The five teams with the best Super Bowl odds at FanDuel are the Philadelphia Eagles at +650, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs at +700, the Buffalo Bills at +750 and the Lions at +950.
The Packers have the 10th-shortest odds overall and sixth-shortest among the NFC teams at +2200. They were +2000 after this year’s Super Bowl.
Green Bay finished a solid 11-6 last season. However, including a one-and-done postseason, it went a combined 0-6 against the Lions, Vikings and Eagles.
The Packers aren’t building to beat the Super Bowl-champion Eagles or the North-winning Lions. Rather, general manager Brian Gutekunst is trying to build a well-rounded team capable of beating any team at any location.
After signing Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs in free agency, he will turn to the draft in hopes of strengthening the offensive line and cornerbacks, bolstering their pass rush and adding a badly needed playmaker in the passing game.
“Obviously, you look at the elite teams in your conference every year, and we do some studies on those things to see how we stack up every year,” Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “It changes so much. Last year, I was probably sitting there talking about how we’re going to catch the 49ers. And now it’ll be the Eagles and so forth.
“It changes a lot. I think we have an understanding of the standard we want for our football team. Obviously, this year, we weren’t where we wanted to be, so we have a little work to get there, but I do believe in our group. They did some really good things, but I don’t know if I drill down so much and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to build our team to stop this team’ because it changes so drastically in our league.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.