NFL Free Agency: Paulson Adebo Could Help Packers Replace Jaire Alexander
With the Green Bay Packers “open” to trading Jaire Alexander and with former first-round pick Eric Stokes ready to hit free agency after losing his starting job, a major shakeup could be in store in the secondary.
While Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine played well enough to help the Packers reach the playoffs, the team will be looking to add to their cornerback room this offseason.
One name to watch in NFL free agency will be Paulson Adebo. At 25 years old, he brings a mix of experience and upside that could fit well in the Packers’ defense. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound corner has played in 52 games over four seasons, tallying 10 interceptions and 43 passes defensed.
His blend of physical tools and studiousness has made one of the better young corners in the NFL.
“Consistency and your preparation: Being prepared brings confidence,” Adebo said during his breakout 2023 season. “The more prepared you are, the more work that you've put in, then you can be more confident when you step on the field. That's everything.”
Adebo’s 2024 season was cut short by a broken femur suffered in Week 7. Before the injury, he had three interceptions and 10 passes defensed through seven games. That’s better ball production than any of the Green Bay cornerbacks’ full seasons.
While Adebo missed the Saints’ Week 16 game at Lambeau Field, he intercepted Aaron Rodgers in his NFL debut in 2021. When healthy, he’s shown strong ball skills and an aggressive approach that would fit well with the Packers' scheme.
Financially, Adebo’s situation could make him a bit more affordable target compared to Charvarius Ward or Byron Murphy. Pro Football Focus projects his next deal at three years, $40 million ($13.33 million per year), with $25 million guaranteed.
Adebo’s on-field performance backs up his value. His PFF grades have fluctuated, but he posted a strong 78.6 overall grade in 2023, ranking 15th out of 127 corners. If he can return to that level, he’d be an excellent addition to a secondary that could be undergoing some major changes.
In 2024, Adebo gave up a catch rate of 59.6 percent, according to PFF, far better than Nixon’s 68.3 percent and Valentine’s 79.3 percent. With one touchdown allowed and three interceptions, he yielded a passer rating of just 67.0. That compares favorably to Nixon (five touchdowns, one interception, 99.7 rating) and Valentine (zero touchdowns, two interceptions, 79.6 rating).
Adebo’s started all 17 games as a rookie and 12 of his 13 appearances in 2022. He had three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in those 30 games. During a breakout 2023, he started all 15 appearances and had four interceptions and 18 passes defensed.
Of 72 corners to play at least 400 coverage snaps in 2023, Adebo ranked 16th in completion percentage (56.8), ninth in passer rating (69.9) and second in forced-incompletion percentage (22.0), according to PFF.
Adebo also is a good tackler, with a total of 11 misses the last two seasons.
Schematically, Adebo primarily plays on the outside.
“I just try to approach every game the same way,” he said. “Just trying to put my best foot forward. Try to do as best of a job as I can to help execute the defense and help my team win.”
Adebo was a third-round pick in 2021 out of Stanford, where he was an All-American with four interceptions and an FBS-leading 24 passes defensed. At 6-foot-1 and with 4.44 speed, good for a Relative Athletic Score of 9.58.
“I played a lot of wide receiver in high school,” he told The Draft Network of his ball skills. “I’m a natural when it comes to catching the football. I played both receiver and cornerback all throughout high school. Growing up, receiver was a very natural position for me. I feel very comfortable in my ability to go up and compete when the ball’s in the air. I’m a natural when it comes to making those plays.”
There are a couple knocks on Adebo. He played the full 17-game schedule only once, with four missed games in 2022, two in 2023 and 10 in 2024. Plus, he has been guilty of a lot of penalties, with 35 in four seasons. Even while missing more than half the season last year, only eight corners had more penalties than Adebo’s nine.
“They are going to take their shots,” then-Saints coach Dennis Allen said after a loss to the Chiefs in which Adebo was flagged for interference. “We have to force them to have to make completions and finish the catch. I think we just have to look at it and see what we can do better.”
Of course, the Packers have other options beyond Adebo. They could look to the draft for a long-term solution or explore other free-agent signings. But between his age, proven ability and potential affordability, Adebo stands out as an intriguing target.
Trading Alexander would clear significant cap space, and replacing him with a more cost-effective option like Adebo would allow the Packers to allocate resources elsewhere, whether that’s bolstering the pass rush or adding firepower on offense.
As Green Bay weighs its options, it’ll need to be proactive in maintaining a strong defensive unit. Adebo checks a lot of boxes as a potential solution. His physical play, experience and contract situation make him a viable candidate to step in and keep the Packers’ secondary competitive in 2025.