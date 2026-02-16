Packers Start With Cornerback in PFF’s Three-Round Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last season, the Green Bay Packers’ cornerbacks combined for two interceptions in 18 games. As a senior at San Diego State, Chris Johnson had four interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

In a new three-round mock draft at Pro Football Focus by Gordon McGuinness, Johnson was the Packers’ choice with their second-round pick.

Johnson is the No. 38 prospect in Dane Brugler’s top-100 list for The Athletic, isn’t in Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 list for NFL.com and is PFF’s No. 59 prospect.

“Johnson is a sticky cover man, both in man and zone,” Brugler wrote . “He plays with clean pedal mechanics to mirror and match in press man and flashes a burst to regain phase down the field. He can get ‘big-boyed’ at times by bigger receivers and in the run game, but he doesn’t go down without a fight.”

According to PFF, Johnson allowed 18 completions in 43 targets (41.9 percent) with zero touchdowns allowed, four interceptions and a passer rating of just 16.1. He broke up 13 passes for the Aztecs, who were 9-2 when he played and 0-2 when he did not. Of those nine wins, three were shutouts, including against California, when he returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy.

“While many college corners lean on lax officiating to grab and maul, Johnson stays disciplined. He trusts his footwork and technique to remain tight to the route,” Zierlein wrote. Later, he added, “Johnson’s coverage versatility, toughness and athleticism should make him an early starter for a coverage-hungry team.”

The Packers certainly are a coverage-hungry team. Their only interception during the regular season was Keisean Nixon’s game-saver against the Bears at Lambeau Field. Combined, their corners allowed 14 touchdowns and were penalized 19 times.

Johnson was San Diego State’s special teams player of the year in 2023 for his work on the coverage units. He earned some second-team All-American honors for his work on defense in 2025.

Offensive Line in Round 3

In the third round, the selection was Duke offensive tackle Brian Parker II.

Parker played left and right tackle in 2023, before focusing on right tackle for his final two seasons. He allowed zero sacks and 10 total pressures in 2024 and three sacks and 18 total pressures in 2025, when he was a third-team All-American.

While he started 32 games at right tackle, he spent the week at the East-West Shrine Bowl trying to show scouts he can play center. It’s a position he didn’t play in games at Duke but did work at practice.

With 32-inch arms, the interior probably will be Parker’s NFL destination.

“That’s actually why I’m here at the Shrine Bowl is to show that I can play center,” Parker told The Charlotte Observer . “And so that’s all you’ll see me at this week. If you want to watch me play tackle, I’ve got 2,500 clips in college, you can go watch that. Right now, we’re here to play center and prove that I can play all five.”

He was voted a top practice player during the East-West week.

. @DukeFOOTBALL Brian Parker II (@parkerbt53) on adjusting from tackle to playing inside and showing improvement during East-West #ShrineBowl practices. pic.twitter.com/Ec6RMGxmvx — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 25, 2026

The Packers don’t need a right tackle – that’s Zach Tom’s spot – but they could use a center. Elgton Jenkins, who opened the season as the starter before a season-ending injury – could be a cap-saving cut. His replacement, Sean Rhyan, will be an unrestricted free agent.

Parker would be right at home in Green Bay. He used his NIL money at Duke to buy fishing equipment.

“There’s nothing more relaxing for me, more resetting,” he said of fishing . “That’s really my happy place outside football. … I’m a fifth-generation fisherman and second-generation football player.”

NFC North Picks

The defending NFC North champion Chicago Bears selected run-stuffing Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald at No. 25.

The Detroit Lions, who won the division in 2023 and 2024 but were last in 2025, grabbed Auburn edge Keldric Faulk at No. 17. The Minnesota Vikings at No. 18 selected Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell.

