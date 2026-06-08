Up next for the Green Bay Packers is this week’s minicamp, which is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday on Ray Nitschke Field.

The minicamp is the only mandatory part of the offseason program, though attendance isn’t a big deal for the Packers. Whether it’s been going through the practices or rehabbing from injuries, everybody has been present for at least parts of the first two weeks of OTAs.

An OTA practice is the same as a minicamp practice, making this a continuation of the offseason program rather than some sort of big next step. Practices are conducted with players wearing helmets, shells (rather than full shoulder pads) and shorts. Team drills are competitive but noncontact.

Ranking Biggest Battles Continue at Minicamp

The play in the trenches isn’t totally irrelevant during OTAs and minicamp but, obviously, it’s hard for any offensive lineman or defensive tackle to make a definitive statement when the pads aren’t on and the competition isn’t full-go.

So, our four biggest battles of minicamp will focus on special teams and the perimeter.

4. Kicker

When reporters were present for one practice during the first week of OTAs, rookie kicker Trey Smack made all but one attempt in a series of (relative) chip-shot field goals. The coaches moved him back last week, and he made just 5-of-9 attempts . Two of the misses were well off the mark.

During this week’s minicamp, Smack will get a shot to get back on track and, presumably, challenger Lucas Havrisik will get some kicks, as well.

The Packers traded their two seventh-round picks to move into the sixth round to draft Smack. Then, they released incumbent kicker Brandon McManus. Clearly, the Packers want Smack to win the job. At some point, he’s going to have to earn it. A solid finish to the offseason would be a big step in the right direction.

3. Depth at Receiver

Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed (11) catches a pass during practice on Wednesday, May 26. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s no doubt the Packers will lean heavily on the returning trio of Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden. There’s also no doubt the Packers will need more than those three receivers. It’s not just that all three have an injury history. They’ll all need to catch their breath.

Last season, Seahawks All-Pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards, played 78 percent of the snaps. The Rams’ Puka Nacua, who led the NFL in receptions, played 68 percent of the snaps. Only 16 receivers played 80 percent of the snaps, including three at 90-plus percent.

Who will emerge for the Packers? Savion Williams was a third-round pick last year; the coaches swear he can be more than a gadget-style player, which was the role he had last year. Bo Melton is back at receiver after focusing on cornerback last year. Skyy Moore was signed in free agency, though that was mostly to return kicks.

There are some enticing young players, as well. Someone from that group is going to have to play a lot of snaps. Receivers who can get open and catch the ball during June can usually do those things in August, September and beyond.

2. Starting Cornerback

Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) jogs to the next warm-up station during practice on June 2. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similar to receiver, the competition at cornerback during OTAs and minicamp is real.

Well, sort of.

“Kind of. Real-ish, I would say,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

While routes are being run by receivers and defended by cornerback at full speed, the physicality needed for a receiver to block and a cornerback to step up in run support will have to wait for training camp.

The starting point in the job description, though, is coverage. Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine played the overwhelming majority of the No. 1 reps during OTAs. The first draft pick, second-round cornerback Brandon Cisse, got some first-team action, though. He’s got the talent to become the team’s best cornerback – a position in which the Packers need much better play – but he’ll have to show it.

With Benjamin St-Juste missing the first two weeks of OTAs with an undisclosed injury, the door is open for Cisse to really make his mark in the competition.

“Until you get the pads, you never truly know,” LaFleur said. “But in terms of just athletically, there’s no doubt he’s got the skill-set. That’s pretty evident when he was coming out in the draft, and then just the attitude, the effort, the preparation, the things that he’s in control of, I think he’s done an outstanding job.”

1. Backup (Starting?) Running Back

A few weeks ago, the competition was focused on the No. 2 job behind Josh Jacobs. With the free-agent departure of Emanuel Wilson, did the Packers have a running back worthy of getting a steady workload as Jacobs’ backup? Last season, for instance, Wilson played 326 snaps and got 140 touches.

That’s a significant workload that needed to be replaced.

Now, the question might be at the top of the backfield with the uncertainty revolving around Jacobs. Charges have not been filed, but that doesn’t mean NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell won’t render his own judgment. It’s obviously an apples-to-oranges comparison, but the league in 2022 suspended DeShaun Watson for 11 games. While he faced 22 civil cases, he was not indicted by a grand jury.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur shares a laugh with running back Pierre Strong Jr. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fact of the matter is Green Bay had no clear-cut backup behind Jacobs. Now, they’re looking at the same list of candidates to potentially be the starter.

On the bright side for the Packers, MarShawn Lloyd has gone through two weeks of OTAs after injuries sidelined him for all but one game during his first two seasons.

“That’s never been a doubt. I know I’m meant to be here,” Lloyd said last week. “I know the team believes in me, and I believe in myself a lot. It’ll be fun. It’ll be fun. There’s a lot of people that still believe in me, as well. I know when my time comes and it’s time to go, I’ll show a lot of people why the Packers drafted me almost three years ago now. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re coming, though.”

Packers Minicamp Injury Report

Reporters were allowed to watch the second of three practices at OTAs last week. Here are the 15 players who did not practice.

(Note: The team does not have to provide injury updates during the offseason. Thus, the only specific injuries listed are from last season.)

Receiver: Skyy Moore.

Tight end: Tucker Kraft (knee), Drake Dabney.

Offensive line: RT Zach Tom (knee), C/G Jacob Monk (bicep), G Donovan Jennings.

Edge: Micah Parsons (knee), Collin Oliver.

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt (ankle), Jonathan Ford, Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie.

Cornerback: Benjamin St-Juste, Domani Jackson, Kamal Hadden (ankle).

Packers Offseason Schedule

While practices are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, it’s possible LaFleur will cancel one practice in exchange for a team-building event.

“I’m not letting the cat out the bag, but our players should prepare for three consecutive days,” LaFleur said last week. “I want to do it similar to how we do a regular season, (with) a normal install.”

Tuesday’s practice (the equivalent of a Wednesday practice before a Sunday game) will focus on first and second down. Wednesday’s practice (the equivalent of an in-season Thursday) will be dedicated to passing situations such as third down and 2-minute. Thursday’s practice (an in-season Friday) will be about the red zone.

OTAs will conclude next week. The veterans will be rewarded for their hard work but get to start their summer vacation one week earlier, meaning the final week of the offseason will be focused on the team’s young players.

The two or three minicamp practices will be open to reporters, as will one day of OTAs next week. The practices are not open to fans.

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