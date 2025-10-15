Broadcast Map Published for Packers-Cardinals Game
GREEN BAY; Wis. – For the second consecutive week, if you don’t live in the Midwest, you won’t be able to watch the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers’ game at the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. Sunday is the “other” game in Fox’s late-afternoon window. The Washington Commanders’ game at the Dallas Cowboys, featuring Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady, will be televised to most of the nation.
Packers-Cardinals won’t even be seen by all of Arizona.
So long as you’re in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, the Dakotas, most of Illinois and parts of a couple other states, you’ll be in luck. Otherwise, you’ll have to take out your credit card or get creative.
Kenny Albert and former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma will be on the call with Jen Hale on the sideline in Glendale, Ariz.
If you can’t watch, Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren will be on the call on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, which has a new flagship station in Milwaukee with 95.7 FM. There is no national radio broadcast this week.
The Packers are 3-1-1. They are in first place in the NFC North and in second place in the NFC. The Cardinals are 2-4 after a 0-2 start and are in last place in the NFC West. It’ll practically be a must-win game for the Cardinals, who can’t afford to fall too far behind in the conference race.
“I think our guys understand that,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday. “We haven’t won on the road, either, so we got to do a good job of preparing and getting ready to play our best ball. I don’t think we’ve played a complete game up to date. We’ve had moments in each phase that have been really good, but to do it collectively for four quarters, I don’t think we’ve done that, and we’re going to need to do that against a really strong football team.”
The Packers are 46-24-4 against the Cardinals all-time. Since the Cardinals moved to Arizona, Green Bay is 9-3.
LaFleur is an astounding 11-1 against the NFC West in regular-season play, including 11 consecutive wins and a four-game sweep last year.
In 2021, the Packers snapped a three-game losing streak in Arizona when Rasul Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray in the final seconds. Green Bay lost 51-45 in overtime in the 2009 playoffs, 38-8 in the 2015 regular season and 26-20 in overtime in the 2015 playoffs.
“Green Bay (is) a really good football team and well coached,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday. “They've got some really elite players in all three phases, so we got our work cut out for us.
“They're well coached. They do some really good things. They generate explosives on offense. Defensively, they don't give them up. They can rush and cover. They stop the run well. Offensively, they run it well and throw the ball over people's heads. (A) big-time challenge that we're looking forward to at home.”