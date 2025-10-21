Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Slip After Week 7 Win
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday but didn’t receive a bump in our Week 8 Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superior power ranking. The Packers were No. 4 in last week’s chaos-filled rankings. They are fifth this week, just a little behind the fourth-ranked Rams and just ahead of the sixth-ranked Eagles.
There’s a bit less mayhem this week, but the Lions, Colts and Chiefs were No. 1 in multiple rankings this week. With four first-place votes, Detroit is back at No. 1 after an impressive victory over the Buccaneers on Monday night.
Here’s where you’ll find the Packers through Week 7, with links to the individual rankings, and a look ahead to this week’s primetime matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS: 3rd
The Packers slipped one spot in Pete Prisco’s rankings.
“They are 4-1-1, but we haven't seen the best of this group,” he said. “The pass rush showed up in a big way against the Cardinals.”
Prisco literally ate his words about the top-ranked Colts.
Fox Sports: 4th
The Packers stayed at No. 4 in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings, who noted the “quirk” that the Packers have scored 27 points in all four wins.
“The offense has become unreliable, but the Packers did have a nice come-from-behind win over the Cardinals in the final minutes,” he wrote.
Pro Football Talk: 4th
Mike Florio moved the Packers up two spots, writing, “Without Micah Parsons and his three sacks, they definitely would have lost to Arizona.”
NFL.com: 5th
The Packers remained at No. 5 in Eric Edholm’s rankings. Green Bay made the necessary plays to win but it was another less-than-impressive performance.
“It was another harder-than-expected game against a seemingly lesser opponent, a disappointing trend for a team that gave off real Super Bowl vibes during the first two weeks of the season,” he wrote. “The Packers are good, but they still must prove to me that they're definitively Tier 1 good.”
Yahoo: 6th
The Packers rose one spot in Frank Schwab’s rankings. He referenced Micah Parsons’ three sacks and coach Matt LaFleur’s “gutsy” decision to go for it on fourth down to score the go-ahead touchdown.
“Still,” he wrote, “it has been a few weeks since the Packers have looked anywhere close to elite.”
The Athletic: 7th
The Packers proved they can “win ugly,” but that sent them down three places in Josh Kendall’s rankings.
“Sunday wasn’t a particularly impressive win, but Green Bay got the job done as Micah Parsons was dominant. With three sacks, he notched his 16th career multisack game, tied with T.J. Watt for the fifth most such games since the NFL began counting sacks in 1982.”
ESPN: 8th
The Packers dropped two spots in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings.
This week’s theme was unsung nonstarter or role players. Rob Demovsky went with kicker Lucas Havrisik and included a fun anecdote from Micah Parsons. Havrisik has made all 10 kicks in two games in place of Brandon McManus.
“He didn't start the season as their kicker, and he probably won't finish it as their kicker,” Demovsky wrote. “McManus is expected back in a week or two and it's possible instead of just cutting Havrisik, they might be able to get something for him in a trade.”
Sports Illustrated: 9th
The Packers held steady at No. 9. Wrote Will Laws: “I think this cutup of Micah Parsons game-wrecking performances on Sunday speaks for itself, don’t you?”
Enjoy 2 minutes and 14 seconds of Parsons.
This Week’s Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wound up 13th in this week’s rankings, falling between 12th and 17th in all eight.
Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano hit the nail on the head about his No. 12 team.
“Aaron Rodgers is defying his age, but he’s way too old to carry a broken defense that gave up 470 yards and 33 points to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals on Thursday night. That burden is going to be too much.”
They’re also No. 12 at Pro Football Talk, with Mike Florio saying the Steelers would be “cooked” without Rodgers.
The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Latest Packers Odds
Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings but it’s a different lens through which to view the teams.
With the Lions’ impressive victory over the Buccaneers on Monday night, Detroit is now the leader in the NFC to win the Super Bowl. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are +500, followed by the Lions and Bills at +700, the Packers at +800 and the Eagles at +950.
To represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, the Lions are +340, followed by the Packers at +410, Eagles at +470 and Rams at +650.
Green Bay, however, remains a slight favorite to win the NFC North. The Packers are +105 and the Lions are on their heels at +115. The Bears (+1300) and Vikings (+1700) are in the rear.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Detroit Lions (16 points; four first-place votes); 2, Indianapolis Colts (18 points; two first-place votes); 3, Kansas City Chiefs (35 points; two first-place votes); 4, Los Angeles Rams (44 points); 5, Green Bay Packers (46 points); 6, Philadelphia Eagles (47 points); 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (50 points); 8, Seattle Seahawks (59 points); 9, Buffalo Bills (68 points); 10, Denver Broncos (71 points); 11, San Francisco 49ers (85 points); 12, New England Patriots (90 points).