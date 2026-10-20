Coordinators Detail Huge Challenge Packers Will Face at Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have gotten their season back on track. They will take a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions.

It will be one of their biggest tests of the season.

The Lions, who were the back-to-back NFC North champions in 2023 and 2024, are 3-2. They are 2-0 in home games this season and 20-7 at Ford Field dating to the start of the 2023 campaign. They are coming off their bye week, giving them a tremendous scheduling advantage . Home teams coming out of a bye are 53-34 since the start of the 2021 season.

And then, there’s the talent. The Lions have as much top-end talent as any team in the league. Especially on offense.

Here’s a closer look through the words of Green Bay’s three coordinators.

Jonathan Gannon on Lions Offense

A week after Jonathan Gannon’s defense shut down the high-powered Cowboys on Sunday night, his unit will face an even bigger challenge against the Lions. Like Dallas, the Cowboys have a great quarterback (Jared Goff), great receivers (Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams), an impact tight end (Sam LaPorta) and a strong offensive line.

Unlike the Cowboys, the Lions have a cream-of-the-crop running back in Jahmyr Gibbs.

“Woo,” Gannon said when asked about Gibbs.

“He’s faster than everybody,” Gannon said. Plus, he can cut – especially at Ford Field – and he’s got “really good contact balance” and he “breaks a lot of tackles.”

Gibbs trails only the Chiefs’ Kenneth Walker with 149.4 scrimmage yards per game. He has three games of more than 160 total yards and he’s scored in every game.

As usual, Goff ranks among the league leaders in passer rating. He’s second at 111.3 on the strength of 12 touchdowns, zero interceptions and 67.0 percent accuracy.

Even while playing one fewer game than most players, St. Brown is seventh with 37 receptions and tied for third with five touchdowns. Williams has elite speed, making him a game-breaking threat.

Detroit’s offensive coordinator is Drew Petzing, who was Arizona’s coordinator under Gannon the previous three seasons.

“There's no tendencies,” Gannon said. “He's creative as all get out. He uses his playmakers in a way to showcase their talents. The quarterback does an excellent job of getting them in the right place to put you as a defense at a disadvantage. When you want to be aggressive, he burns you. When you want to be safe, he burns you.”

A calling card of Gannon’s defense has been its swarming play style. The Lions will match their intensity.

“They play hard,” Gannon continued. “They are tough, they play hard, they’re physical. That comes from the head coach and then the coordinator and then the position coaches. Hank Fraley, their O-line coach/run-game coordinator, this O-line is souped up now. They’ve got good players, they collectively play well together, they communicate, they never bust, their protection scheme is on point. And then they can run it to win and they can throw it to win.”

When Gannon said the Lions have scored 30 points “every time they’ve touched the grass,” he is only slightly wrong. They scored at least 31 points in four games (and 26 in the other).

They enter Week 7 ranked fourth in total offense and second in scoring, even though they are a woeful 22nd on third down.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Stenavich on Lions Defense

On the other hand, Detroit’s defense is horrendous. It ranks 30th in points allowed per game, just 0.1 points per game better than the Cardinals and Saints. They are last in total defense and passing defense, and 30th or worse in third down, fourth down, red zone and goal-to-go.

However, they do rush the passer with D.J. Wonnum (five sacks) and superstar Aidan Hutchinson (four). Detroit’s front will challenge Green Bay’s biggest weakness, which has been its offensive line.

Plus, star Lions safety Brian Branch is expected to make his season debut following last year’s torn Achilles.

Embattled Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard remains on the job. He will have had the bye week to find some answers.

“The one thing about these guys is we’ve got to be ready for everything,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “They bring a lot of different fronts. They bring a lot of different pressures. I think their D-line is really good. Obviously, Hutchinson and [defensive tackle Alim] McNeill are excellent players, Wonnum’s got a lot of sacks, so they’re playing really well up front. Their linebackers are athletic and aggressive.

“So that’s one thing, their front’s salty so we’ve got to make sure we do a nice job of handling those guys because it’s going to be a tall task for sure.”

Cam Achord on Lions Special Teams

Detroit’s is going to make life difficult for a Packers return game that lost its excellent returner, Skyy Moore, to an ankle injury.

Punter Jack Fox ranks ninth with a 43.3-yard net average this season and led the league in 2024.

“He’s very, very talented,” Achord said. “I think he’s got one of the bigger legs in the league, high, high hang times, and that allows the coverage units to get down there. Anytime you’re putting the ball 4.8s, 4.7s up there plus, it allows the gunners outside to factor.”

Plus, their interior players are tough. Added together, the Lions are 11th in punt coverage and seventh in kickoff coverage. They are one of six teams in the top 11 in both categories.

“They’re playing physical, they’re strong,” Achord said. “They do a really good job condensing it and squeezing to the ball. Our guys have to do a good job standing up to their size and physical presence out there.

“So, it’s going to be a great challenge. They are one of the top teams in coverage, in both phases, so I think it’s a really good challenge for our guys, and it’s something we’ll look forward to this week, being able to stand up to those guys.”

With Josh Jacobs (No. 8) returning to practice and potentially playing this week, here are eight horrific Packers run-game stats. ⬇️https://t.co/djBSZOtqOd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 20, 2026

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