GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off a long Family Night practice on Friday, coach Matt LaFleur took some of the physical stress off his players for their return to the practice field on Sunday.

“With the volume that they came off of, we’ll have a low day [today], tomorrow will be a high day, and then we’ll have another low day [on Tuesday], walk through [on Wednesday], and go play.”

With the preseason opener at the Steelers looming on Thursday, here’s everything that happened inside the Don Hutson Center on a rainy Sunday. Let’s dive right into a mountain of injury news.

Packers Training Camp Injury Report

PUP: Edge Micah Parsons (knee), LS Matt Orzech (calf), TE Luke Musgrave (neck), DT Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Old injuries: RB Josh Jacobs (groin), CB Domani Jackson (unknown), CB Carrington Valentine (hamstring).

New injuries: WR Matthew Golden (toe), WR Jayden Reed (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), LB Zaire Franklin (personal), TE Josh Whyle (neck).

Waived/injured: S Johnathan Baldwin (knee), CB Marlon Jones (knee).

Activated: RB Chris Brooks (hamstring), DT Javon Hargrave (knee).

Returned to practice: CB Kamal Hadden (ankle), RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), TE Tucker Kraft (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Wyatt and Tom, who suffered season-ending injuries last year that required surgery, for the first time this summer participated in 11-on-11 drills.

Javon Hargrave Returns

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who was signed quickly after he was released by the Vikings at the start of free agency, was activated from the physically unable to perform list and took part in individual drills. His knee flared up on him during OTAs.

“It felt real good today, just to be out there with the guys, just back playing football and just keep trying to build from here,” he said.

“I’ve just been trying to rehab, getting my knee right,” he added. “But now it’s just kind of getting in football shape and getting better at my plays and my technique.”

The 33-year-old is the veteran of the unit. Getting into football shape will be his biggest focus over the next few weeks.

“Just getting my legs under me,” he said. “I feel like football shape is different from regular shape. So, just being able to take on doubles and getting off blocks and just playing football. So whatever. I can’t say the exact amount, but just being in shape for it.”

Chris Brooks Returns

Running back Chris Brooks was activated from the non-football injury list. He wouldn’t go into detail about the injury, which happened while training before the start of camp, but called it a “good lesson.”

“It felt great” to be back, he said. “It felt great, honestly, being back with the guys, practicing, getting after it. It felt good.”

Brooks was expected to be in the race to be the No. 2 back behind Josh Jacobs. Missing the first eight practices, obviously, won’t help him in his quest to get a role that expands beyond pass protection and special teams.

“Really, it hurts a lot because when I’m not in, I’m not getting better. I’m actually getting worse,” he said. “And to see my teammates grind and put in that work and I’m not out there, it’s like a dagger in the heart. So, really just finding all the extra time I can to be on the field because that’s the only way I can be better and be here for the team.”

Transactions

The Packers waived/injured defensive backs Marlon Jones and Jonathan Baldwin and signed receiver Kisean Johnson .

Packers Play and Player of the Day

The daily Player and Play of the Day from Packers training camp includes a huge, unexpected move in the starting lineup. ⬇️https://t.co/fCTz5I1b7e — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 9, 2026

Which Unit Won the Day?

For the first time, we’ll give the nod to the offense, thanks in large part to the play of Savion Williams, who might have had his best day since being drafted in the third round last year. He scored two touchdowns. He’ll be the focus of our daily Player of the Day feature.

Training Camp Lineup Notes

– There was an interesting development on Sunday, and we’ll see if it means anything at all going forward.

Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse were the cornerbacks for the first set of snaps for the starting defense. For the second set, Cisse and Benjamin St-Juste were with the ones and Nixon and Jaylin Simpson were with the twos.

After that, it was back to Nixon and Cisse for the rest of the day. Maybe it’s the start of a big change in the wake of a lackluster day of one-on-ones. Maybe it’s nothing at all.

– The Packers came out of Family Night using the same interior offensive line as Thursday and Friday. That meant Jager Burton at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center and Jacob Monk at right guard. The incumbent starting right guard, Anthony Belton, played right tackle again.

At this point, it appears Monk is the frontrunner to start at right guard.

“I really haven’t even thought about it,” he said. “I’m trying just to come in go to work each and every day. But I’ll tell you that I’m thankful to be here. I’m thankful to get an opportunity to play football each and every day. I’m just real grateful.”

Belton knows his role will depend on his performance.

“It’s still early,” he said, “but I'm still out there getting reps, so no matter where I'm at, just maximizing my reps. You want to take advantage of those opportunities, continue to come out here. Just be consistent and grow. Just stack days, plays, so doesn't matter where I'm at. If I'm out there, I just want to get better.”

– With Edgerrin Cooper banged up and Zaire Franklin getting the day off after traveling to Canton, Ohio, to see former teammate Adam Vinatiari get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the No. 1 defense for the first snap was Lukas Van Ness, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Barryn Sorrell up front, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper filling in as the linebackers, and Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse, Javon Bullard, Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams in the secondary.

– The No. 2 offensive line had some changes, too. It consisted of left tackle John Williams, left guard Dillon Wade, center Donovan Jennings, right guard Darian Kinnard and right tackle Travis Glover. Among the undrafted rookie linemen, Wade is the first to move up a rung. Kinnard got his first snaps at guard. Glover was back with the twos after spending Family Night with the threes.

Big Plays from Training Camp

– Rookie kicker Trey Smack made 2-of-3 field goals. He was good from 33 and 43 and drilled the right upright from 48 yards. The team lined up for six kicks; the other three were practicing what to do in the event of a bad snap. Punter/holder Daniel Whelan completed two passes to McCallan Castles.

Smack is 16-of-23 during training camp.

– At right tackle, Zach Bako-Bewele got the first two snaps of the day before Anthony Belton took over. On Belton’s first snap, Lukas Van Ness pressured Jordan Love and forced a throwaway.

– Kyle McCord’s first pass of the day was a touchdown bomb to Savion Williams. We’ll get into Williams’ huge day later. On the next play, McCord threw the ball to the flat to running back Jaden Nixon but edge Collin Oliver had excellent coverage.

– Love tried to connect with Skyy Moore on a crossing route but Javon Bullard’s excellent coverage prevented the completion. On the next play, Love had to react quickly to Bullard’s slot blitz. His quick pass into the flat to Moore was stopped by Xavier McKinney. Later, Love tried to hit Williams on a crossing route but more excellent coverage by Bullard prevented the completion.

– Tight ends Drake Dabney and Messiah Swinson dropped passes from Love early in practice. Bullard almost intercepted the deflection. Dabney caught a pass downfield later, though.

– Tyrod Taylor’s pass to running back Pierre Strong was broken up by cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who is on the rise. Later, Simpson struck again on a pass to Sturdivant and was happy to tell everybody inside the Hutson Center about it.

– Next, Taylor threw the ball into the flat to J. Michael Sturdivant, but Kitan Oladapo beat Will Sheppard’s block for a tackle for loss.

– One play later, Taylor threw the ball to Moore but was denied by Keisean Nixon during his stint with the No. 2s.

– Sheppard had two catches in a span of three plays, including a slant for a big gain.

– Love found a hole in the zone for a completion to Isaiah Neyor, but McKinney probably was there for a sack.

– One play later, the defensive line strung out a toss to Jaden Nixon, with Brandon Cisse closing quickly in run support for the stop.

– Love’s final pass in a “live” setting was a completion to Williams, which he appeared to take to the house for a touchdown.

– The final period of practice was dedicated to late-game scenarios and was conducted at a teaching tempo.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

The Packers will practice on Monday and Tuesday. Those practices are open to the public and scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

The preseason opener at the Pittsburgh Steelers is set for a 6 p.m. (Central) kickoff. The Steelers, for what it’s worth, are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook . Will MVP candidate Jordan Love and the rest of the starters play?

“What I told everybody is, ‘Anybody that’s healthy better be ready to play,’” coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Last Word

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave starred with the Eagles, when Jonathan Gannon was his defensive coordinator. How close is Hargrave to being that type of player?

“I feel like I know a lot more. Of course, I done got older, but I still feel it. I feel like I still can go out there and dominate, play dominating football. But of course, I was about 27, 28 [then]. But like, I got a lot more knowledge, and I still feel like I can win my 1-on-1s.”

This morning, I fed the gerbils that power the Packers Roster Lock-O-Meter.



Here's what it spit out, with all 91 players placed into tiers. ⬇️https://t.co/2MlkUdCHrt — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 9, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER