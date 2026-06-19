Fewer Packers Training Camp Practices Open to Fans

Highlighted by Family Night on Friday, Aug. 7, and a joint practice against the Arizona Cardinals to wrap things up on Wednesday, Aug. 26, there will be 13 Green Bay Packers training camp practices open to fans this year.

The first practice of training camp is set for Wednesday, July 29. Rookies and injured players will report on July 27 and veterans will report on July 28.

Other than Family Night, all practices will start at 10:30 a.m. and be held on Ray Nitschke Field.

Packers Training Camp Schedule

Here is the schedule, as released by coach Matt LaFleur on Friday.

Practice: Wednesday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Thursday, July 30 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Friday, July 31 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Monday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Friday, Aug. 7 (Family Night), 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Practice: Monday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Preseason: Thursday, Aug. 13, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6 p.m.

Practice: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Practice: Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Preseason: Friday, Aug. 21, at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

Practice: Monday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Joint practice: Wednesday, Aug. 26, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 10:30 a.m.

Preseason: Friday, Aug. 28, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 7 p.m.

That is not the full list of practices; some will be held behind closed doors.

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (90) rides a fan's bicycle to training camp. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not as Many Opportunities for Fans

Last year, 14 practices were open to the fans, so there is one fewer this year. There were 16 open to the fans in 2024, 13 in 2023, 12 in 2022 and 13 in 2021. No practices were open to the public in 2020 due to the pandemic. There were 16 open practices in 2019, LaFleur’s debut season.

There were 15 practices open to the public in 2018, Mike McCarthy’s final season as coach.

There’s only one set of joint practices on the schedule, with LaFleur hosting his brother, new Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur, before the final preseason game.

“Unless my brother pulls a fast one on me, which I wouldn’t put it past him,” Matt LaFleur joked.

The Packers have had joint practices on the road before preseason games at Cincinnati and Denver in recent years, but none are scheduled before this year’s preseason games at Pittsburgh and Denver.

“I haven’t talked to Mike or Sean,” LaFleur said of the Steelers’ Mike McCarthy and the Broncos’ Sean Payton.

“I think one of the challenges is when you have a night game, you’re just somewhere for a really long time. So, I think we experienced that two years ago when we went out to Denver. Again, I’d never shut the door on anything, but it would just have to work out from a logistical standpoint.”

The Packers’ offseason program ended this week. The team held its mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday last week. The rookies stayed behind for a final week of OTAs, which ended on Thursday.

“I feel like we’ve got a really solid foundation right now, but it doesn’t matter unless you maximize these next 47 days prior to training camp,” LaFleur said of his closing message. “The work that they put in will show itself in training camp, and so the message is just they got to push it, man, and in every aspect – mentally, physically, psychologically.

“Every aspect is going to impact their game. But I think we got a really good group, guys that come in with the right mentality, the right attitude, and we’ll be checking in on them quite a bit this summer to make sure everybody’s still moving the same direction.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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