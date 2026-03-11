Grading Packers’ Signing of Skyy Moore, Who Could Fix Incredible Stat

Somewhere at Lambeau Field, new Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord probably flashed a wide grin. Somewhere at Clemson, former Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia perhaps shook his head in dismay and muttered something not fit for print.

The Packers’ long-downtrodden special teams, in general, and their impotent kick-return game, in particular, got a shot of speed and skill on Tuesday when they agreed to terms with former second-round pick Skyy Moore.

According to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, it’s a one-year deal worth $2.5 million and up to $4.5 million.

Been told that #Packers signed KR/PR/WR Skyy Moore for base value of $2.5 million with the ability to make $4.5 million total. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) March 10, 2026

If Moore can recapture his 2025 success with the 49ers, it will be worth every penny.

Skyy Moore to the Rescue

The Packers enjoyed back-to-back All-Pro seasons by Keisean Nixon in 2022 and 2023. Even with Nixon handling most of the kickoff-return duties in 2024, when he played 94 percent of the defensive snaps, Green Bay’s return units went from explosive to mediocre.

The Packers in 2024 ranked 14th in kickoff-return average and 23rd in punt-return average. In 2025, they plunged to 23rd in kickoff-return average and 32nd in punt-return average.

Over the last two seasons, the Packers had a combined 2,377 kickoff- and punt-return yards. That’s about 150 yards less than any other team. In 2024 and 2025, Green Bay was 19th in kickoff-return average and 32nd in punt-return average. Green Bay’s combined 32.7-yard average on kickoff returns (25.9) and punts (6.8) ranked 30th.

Enter Skyy Moore. Acquired in August by the 49ers in a late-round pick swap with the Chiefs, who drafted Moore in 2022, Moore ranked sixth with a 27.5-yard average per kickoff return and ninth with an 11.6-yard average per punt return.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Skyy Moore breaks into the open field for a 66-yard punt return at Cleveland. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

At just 5-foot-9 5/8 and 195 pounds, Moore was one of only three returners to finish in the top 10 in each phase.

“I watch Skyy hit those as hard as anyone, and a lot of times I’m worried about him getting up after it,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said last season . “But he continues to do that, continues to play with physicality and doesn’t hesitate and kind of embraces it.

“And when you have that skill-set, with that mindset, it ends up being hard not to be successful at it.”

A great returner does one of two things. First, obviously, he swings field position. Second, he makes everyone around him better.

“When I (played) in Tampa, we had a guy, Karl ‘The Truth’ Williams, and Karl took a number of punt returns to the house,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told KNBR radio last season. “Everyone blocks a little harder when they have a guy back there who they think could go on any given return. And I think that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

It’s not just the return game. The 49ers were 11th in the Packers On SI NFL Special Teams Rankings , a huge rise from finishing 32nd in 2024. The Packers were 20th in 2025 and never finished in the top half of the league under Bisaccia.

“He’s the man,” 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said of Moore . “I think they have been the heart of our team with getting us great field position, allowing us to score quick and getting stops. Our special teams have been amazing. If you overlook special teams, it can hurt you, but we are on top of it and our guys have been balling in that area. So, a huge shoutout to our special teams.”

Moore didn’t score any touchdowns but had a 98-yard kickoff return – tied for the longest in the league – and a 66-yard punt return.

Skyy Moore ALMOST housed the opening kick 😱pic.twitter.com/1hdWkqQoD7 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2025

The Packers settled on Romeo Doubs to return punts last season because he could at least catch the ball. Last season, Moore muffed a punt in Week 1 but was perfect the rest of the season.

“I give him so much credit,” Lynch said. “When he first got here, he wasn’t necessarily catching the punts really clean. So, it was kind of scary putting him back there. But he’s worked so hard with our guys. And now he’s as clean as anyone back there.

“He’s getting a lot of heat from our guys for not capping them off with touchdowns. But he’s infused a huge boost into our special teams … He’s been awesome.”

Redemption

Before Moore was signed to save Green Bay’s special teams, he saved his career.

Moore fumbled three times on returns as a rookie with the Chiefs. The mistakes left a scar that he had to conquer last season, whether it was ball security of making some poor decisions fielding punts.

“It got in my head mentally, and I found myself being scared to go back there and I did not want to do it,” Moore said last season . “But where I’m at now? It’s like I’m really catching my groove and this is my thing.”

For Moore, he’s gone from being a hyped rookie with the Chiefs to an afterthought – just five catches the past two seasons – to a key figure in the Packers’ quest to fix their woeful special teams.

Some sage advice from Chiefs coach Andy Reid set the stage for the next phase of Moore’s career.

“Coach Reid told me, in hindsight going from Philly to K.C. was the best thing for him,” Moore said. “And sometimes you just need new scenery. He was like, ‘You’re a good football player. Don’t look at this as a negative. This could be a big thing for your career.’ So, I just took that mindset and just ran with it.”

Grading Packers Signing of Skyy Moore

It’s been a busy season on special teams for the Packers. First, after Bisaccia left to eventually take the job at Clemson, the Packers hired Achord .

This offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst re-signed running back Chris Brooks, who tied for the team lead in tackles, linebacker Nick Niemann, who was putting up incredible numbers before a torn pectoral, and linebacker Kristian Welch and receiver-cornerback Bo Melton, who have made their living on special teams.

Now, the Packers have a returner. An honest-to-goodness returner. A difference-making returner.

“Every time he gets the ball, we feel he’s got a chance to go,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said last year.

It’s been a couple of years since the Packers had that feeling.

Grade: A.