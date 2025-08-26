Green Bay Packers Roster Cuts Tracker: Live Updates, Analysis
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers must cut their 91-man roster to the 53-player limit by 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is one of the most difficult days of the year, when players who worked and sacrificed for years are told they weren’t quite good enough.
“Everything Matters”
There’s a lot that goes into picking the 53-man roster than what happened on three preseason Saturdays and a month of training camp practices.
“Everything matters,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said a couple weeks ago. “You’ve got to take advantage of all the resources that are here to be a good player. And I think for us, that’s part of the evaluation, as well. What they’re doing in this building, how they’re handling themselves, studying, taking care of their bodies.
“But, for me, it’s always been the preseason games and now the joint practices where the level of competition is amped up a little bit and in the preseason games where these guys have to make decisions out on the field without breaks in between each snap when they’re tired. So, those things matter to me and they always weigh a little bit more.”
The Reality of Waivers
During last year’s roster cuts, the Packers lost offensive lineman Royce Newman, receiver Grant DuBose and safety Anthony Johnson on waivers.
The Packers will release some talented players on Tuesday with the hope they can be re-signed to the practice squad. While GM Brian Gutekunst will consider the chances of losing a player on waivers that he would like to retain, the reality – despite what happened last year – is it doesn’t happen very often.
Every year, about 1,200 players are released in the 53-man cutdown. Over the past decade, claims ranged from 17 to 44.
The Key Decisions
At almost every position, there are complicated questions to consider.
Quarterback: Probably not for the 53-man roster. Who will be the third quarterback? Incumbent Sean Clifford or Canadian import Taylor Elgersma?
“I think that I’m a really good quarterback,” Clifford said after Saturday’s game. “I’m really proud of the work that I put in with Green Bay so far. I’m very positive and I’m very confident about my abilities. So, we’ll see what happens.”
Running back: Will the Packers place MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) on injured reserve? If so, will the Packers go with the trio of Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks or add Israel Abanikanda to the group?
Receiver: Based on reps during training camp and the preseason, Malik Heath has the edge on Mecole Hardman to be the sixth receiver. Injuries to Jayden Reed (foot), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Savion Williams (hamstring) could change the dynamic.
Tight end: Especially with injuries at receiver, will the Packers keep three or four? Ben Sims appears to be the player on the bubble.
Offensive Line: The trade for Darian Kinnard added important depth. The starting six, so to speak, rookie Anthony Belton and Kinnard are locks for eight spots. Jacob Monk might be the front-runner for No. 9 but is dealing with a hamstring injury. Donovan Jennings and Kadeem Telfort are on the bubble.
“I think I showed myself and these coaches what I’m capable of doing,” Jennings said after starting at right guard against Seattle.
Defensive tackle: Will the Packers keep five defensive tackles or six? Six seems like overkill at a position in which only two are on the field most of the time. However, while the fear of losing a player on waivers is usually overblown, there’s a good chance if the Packers cut Colby Wooden, Warren Brinson or Nazir Stackhouse, that player will not be coming back.
Defensive end: Injuries are a factor here, too. Will fourth-round pick Barryn Sorrell (knee) have to start the regular season on injured reserve? If so, that would open the door for Arron Mosby.
Linebacker: Will the Packers keep Isaiah Simmons or Kristian Welch? Or will the Packers keep Simmons and Welch? Welch had a strong training camp for the second consecutive year. Simmons had a strong finish vs. Seattle. Simmons has more upside but will the Packers care about upside for their fifth linebacker?
Cornerback: There was confidence after Nate Hobbs’ knee surgery that he’d be ready to roll for Week 1. We’ll see. Kalen King had an excellent training camp and Kamal Hadden had a superb final preseason game. Assuming Hobbs is ready, will the Packers keep one or both?
Safety: Again, injuries make this murky. With Xavier McKinney out, Zayne Anderson started the preseason game against the Jets but suffered a knee injury on the opening series and missed the rest of camp.
Specialists: None, with Brandon McManus, Daniel Whelan and Matt Orzech having excellent training camps and preseasons.