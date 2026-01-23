GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are projected to gain two free-agent compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That’s the good news. The bad news is those picks will come late in the seventh round .

Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com is an authority on the topic. According to his projection, the Packers will receive seventh-round picks for center Josh Myers and linebacker Eric Wilson, who signed with the Jets and Vikings, respectively. The pick for Wilson is tenuous, though, as the last pick of the entire draft.

If that pick comes to fruition, it would make this selection Mr. Irrelevant.

Compensatory picks are awarded by the NFL based on a formula that leans heavily toward average annual compensation. Playing time is an important secondary factor. Teams that lose more and better free agents than they sign are in line to receive compensation from the league.

Last offseason, the Packers lost four players in free agency. Defensive tackle T.J. Slaton signed a two-year, $14.1 million contract with the Bengals, cornerback Eric Stokes signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Raiders, Myers signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Jets and Wilson signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Vikings.

Slaton’s contract, which might have been worth a sixth-round compensatory pick, was canceled out by the Packers’ signing of guard Aaron Banks. Wilson’s contract, which might have been worth a seventh-round compensatory pick, was canceled out by the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs.

Because the Packers signed Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract, the 49ers are projected to receive a fourth-round pick.

Potential Packers Draft Picks for 2026

The Packers are without a first-round pick this year because of the Micah Parsons trade. Here are their eight selections:

First round: None.

Second round: No. 52 overall.

Third round: No. 84 overall.

Fourth round: No. 120 overall.

Fifth round: No. 158 overall.

Sixth round: No. 199 overall.

Seventh round: No. 236 overall.

Seventh round: No. 254 overall (OTC projection).

Seventh round: No 257 overall (OTC projection).

Packers Compensatory History

The Packers have been one of the NFL’s prime beneficiaries from compensatory picks. From 1994 through 2025, the Ravens have gained a league-high 60 compensatory picks, followed by the Cowboys with 58 and the Packers with 53.

Standout right tackle Zach Tom was a fourth-round compensatory pick, as were Josh Sitton, Mike Daniels, Blake Martinez and Dean Lowry as fourth-round hits. Aaron Jones was the best of the fifth-rounders. Center Scott Wells was a standout selected in the seventh round.

The recent history isn’t strong, though, especially in the seventh round.

2025: G John Williams (spent the entire season on injured reserve with a back injury).

2024: CB Kalen King (never played in a regular-season game for the team).

2023: WR Grant DuBose (never played in a regular-season game for the team)

2022: WR Samori Toure (caught 13 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown in two seasons).

You have to go all the way back to Wells in 2004 to find a seventh-round compensatory pick who panned out for the Packers.

This figures to be a different story 12 months from now. The Packers’ list of unrestricted free agents for this offseason includes left tackle Rasheed Walker, quarterback Malik Willis, receiver Romeo Doubs, linebacker Quay Walker, interior lineman Sean Rhyan and defensive end Kingsley Enagbare.

With Green Bay’s salary-cap limitations perhaps meaning a quiet offseason in terms of signings, the Packers could receive the maximum of four compensatory picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, with the possibility that Walker and Willis will get the Packers third-round choices in return.

Irrelevant History for Packers

Mr. Irrelevant became celebrated beginning in 1976 . The Packers made the pick twice with LSU defensive back Norman Jefferson in 1987 and Army quarterback Ronnie McAda in 1997.

Jefferson was a 12th-round pick after intercepting 10 passes during his college career. With the Packers, he played in 14 games in two seasons as a defensive back and kick returner. McAda was a seventh-round pick. He didn’t make it in the NFL but he did beat Navy.

He had no idea about Mr. Irrelevant.

“I had no idea what was going on,” McAda told The Chicago Tribune in 2005 . “I thought to myself, ‘Mr. Irrelevant? Why are they calling me irrelevant?’ I had no clue.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News