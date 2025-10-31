How to Watch, Five Things to Watch as Packers Host Panthers
The Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) will return home from a successful road trip to face the Carolina Panthers (4-4) on Sunday.
Jordan Love will look to continue his success and lead the Packers to a fourth consecutive victory while Bryce Young will try to come back from injury and get the Panthers back on track.
Here is how to watch the game as well as five things to watch for this NFC matchup.
How to Watch Packers-Panthers
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
TV: Fox Sports, with Adim Amin on play-by-play with analyst Greg Olsen joined by Pam Oliver on the sideline.
Will you be able to watch the game?
Radio: The game will be broadcast on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with the longtime broadcasting duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. Their broadcast also can be heard on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channel 83 or 226 or through the app.
Five Things to Watch in Packers-Panthers
1. Packers Award Winners
After a decisive 35-25 victory against the Steelers last week, two of the Packers’ premier players won league awards.
After putting up one of the best performances of his career, Jordan Love was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week and won the FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week award. Love finished with 360 yards, the second-highest mark in his career, and three touchdowns with a completion percentage of 78.4.
Micah Parsons also received a coveted league award, the NFC Defensive Player of the Month award for October. Highlighted by a three-sack performance against the Cardinals, Parsons finished with 17 pressures and four sacks in just three games in October.
After a couple of award-winning games, Love and Parsons will try to follow up with strong performances against the Panthers.
“No matter what you do, it’s always a great honor to get recognized by your accomplishments, even though you understand – more months, more goals,” Parsons said. “We’re working toward something bigger. Obviously, sit back and reflect and appreciate this moment, about the work from the teammates, everyone who’s invested into this.
“But now it’s time to move on and we’re in November and this is going to be one of our biggest months in terms of teams, about championship-caliber, going to where we want to go.”
2. Follow Up to Christian Watson’s Return
After tearing his ACL late last season, Christian Watson was able to make a quick return and made his season debut last week against the Steelers. He had a great performance, bringing in all four of his targets for 85 yards, an average of 21.3 yards per catch.
He was able to show his explosiveness that he brings to the offense, bringing in passes for 28 yards as well as a 33-yard catch on third down late in the third quarter.
“You love to see that,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Obviously, for a guy who’s missed so much practice and playing time, it’s tough to be able to get back into that rhythm right off the bat and he did a good job of doing that. So, we’ll keep building that thing with him, but we know what type of player Christian is and defenses have got to know where he’s at, respect him. He’s a big playmaker for us.”
Watson will try to have another great game back from injury as he gets more comfortable on the field. It’s possible he could receive fewer touches if Josh Jacobs has a better game or guys like Matthew Golden get more involved, but Watson reminded everyone what he can do in the passing game as well as with his blocking.
3. New Top Dog in Carolina
After splitting touches with Chuba Hubbard for the first few games of the season, running back Rico Dowdle got his opportunity to be the main back for the Panthers when Hubbard got hurt.
Dowdle had a great couple of games as their RB1, posting 389 rushing yards across back-to-back games against Dallas (30 carries, 183 yards) and Miami (23 carries, 206 yards). Hubbard returned in Week 7, and the two were nearly even in carries against the Jets and Bills the last two games. After Hubbard averaged 2.2 yards per carry against the Jets followed by 2.8 yards per carry against the Bills, the Panthers decided they were going to turn to Dowdle as their main back.
Dowdle will look to put up the type of numbers he did when Hubbard was out, but it could be tough against the Packers’ third-ranked rushing defense.
“They got two good guys back there, 30 (Hubbard) and 5 (Dowdle),” defensive tackle Colby Wooden – aka The General – said on Thursday. “The O-line’s physical, play downhill. We know what they want to do. They want to rush. They want to get to the edge, so for us, we just got to knock it back and, especially after last week, which wasn’t our best week stopping the run, the first half, they have hope. So, they’re going to want to come in here and try to do that.”
4. Questions on Defense
A look at the Packers’ depth chart shows 11 players whose status could be in question for Sunday, seven of which are starters.
Most of them, including defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who returned from a knee injury last week, will play. However, defensive end Lukas Van Ness will miss a second consecutive game with an injured foot and standout linebacker Quay Walker didn’t practice on Thursday due to a calf injury.
Van Ness and Walker are two of the team’s best run defenders, and Carolina ranks fifth in rushing.
Meanwhile, Green Bay’s secondary will have to contend with premier Panthers rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Last week against Pittsburgh, Carrington Valentine replaced Nate Hobbs and fared well, but Keisean Nixon was charged with 4-of-5 passing for 59 yards, including a 45-yarder on the opening series and a touchdown later. He has been flagged nine times, the most among defensive players.
5. Great D-Line vs. Bad O-Line
The Panthers’ offensive line is a match made in heaven for the Packers’ strong defensive front.
The Packers have the best pass rushing duo in the NFL when it comes to bringing down the quarterback. Rashan Gary sits at fifth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks and Micah Parsons is right on his tail with 6.5. They both got to Aaron Rodgers last week, with Gary bringing him down twice and Parsons once.
On the other side, the Panthers’ offensive line has been well below average this season and is dealing with injuries. Bryce Young has been sacked 11 times, and when Andy Dalton filled in for Young last week against the Bills, he was sacked seven times.
If the Panthers’ offensive line has a similar performance to last week, the Packers can have one of the best defensive performances of the season on Sunday.