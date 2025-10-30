Packers-Panthers Injury Report: Huge Addition to Green Bay’s Injury List
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers came into this week in relatively good health. There was a major addition to their injury report on Thursday, though, with linebacker Quay Walker sitting out due to a calf injury.
Walker isn’t just the team leader in tackles. He’s a defensive captain and mans the green-dot communicator role.
Last week, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley called Walker an “elite” linebacker.
What’s made him so good this year?
“I just think there’s so much growth in him, as a person, as a leader; maturity,” Hafley said on Thursday. “And then on the field, he sees the game so much quicker right now. I think (linebackers coach) Sean Duggan has done an incredible job with him; teaching him the game, being around him. I think he’s taken a big step, so I credit both of them.
“His football knowledge, the way he’s starting to see things and call runs out and call passes out and get guys lined up. If you watch him right now, it’s almost like he’s a quarterback back there.”
Walker is 11th in the league with 64 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and four tackles for losses, and he added four passes defensed and five quarterback hits.
“I cannot say enough about how well that guy’s playing and how much I appreciate the hard work that he puts in, the extra meetings he comes and sees me,” Hafley said. “We go over the call sheets. We talk about what he likes. I just love the guy.”
Walker and Edgerrin Cooper have been the every-down linebackers. If Walker doesn’t play, it would mean expanded roles for Isaiah McDuffie, who has started three games this season after getting the call in all 17 last year, and second-year player Ty’Ron Hopper, who played one snap last week but broke up a two-point pass.
“I grabbed him after the game,” Hafley said. “That was it. That was game over when he made that play, because the guy had the ball for a second and he clubbed it out and ripped it out. I don’t know if that play gets enough credit, so I’m glad you brought it back up.”
Walker was one of four players who did not practice. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) did not play last week and have not practiced this week. Linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), who ranks fourth in the league in special teams tackles, will be out for multiple weeks.
“He was real smart and had a lot of different skills,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said of Niemann. “We moved him all over the place. We put him in a lot of different positions, not only on kickoff but on punt return and what we were doing on kickoff return, as well. We’ll see how long and when and it’ll be a loss for this week, for sure.”
Walker wasn’t the only player added to the injury report. Backup quarterback Malik Willis was limited with an ankle injury and Jordan Morgan, who split the snaps at right guard at Pittsburgh last week, was limited due to illness.
For Carolina, quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was full participation again and appears poised to start. The line, however, could be the issue.
Starting right guard Brady Christensen (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve. Starting center Cade Mays (ankle/knee) didn’t practice for a second consecutive day. Standout right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) returned to practice as limited participation. Veteran starting left guard Damien Lewis (oblique) went from full participation to limited.
With a beat-up line, there could be opportunities for Green Bay’s defensive front, including defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. After missing the previous two games with a knee injury, Wyatt returned last week with two tackles and three passes defensed.
“Watch him run to the ball,” Hafley said. “He’s just got a ton of energy and he’s strong and he’s a dog. That’s what he brings. He brings that attitude to the interior of the D-line. I don’t know if he was 100 percent but I thought he played pretty well in his return, and I think he’ll get better as he goes.”
Wyatt was limited at Thursday’s practice, as were starting linemen Aaron Banks and Zach Tom, running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Christian Watson.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), LB Quay Walker (calf), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), RG Jordan Morgan (illness), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Christian Watson (knee), QB Malik Willis (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Full: K Brandon McManus (quad).
Panthers Thursday Injury Report
Placed on injured reserve: RG Brady Christensen (Achilles).
Did not participate: WR Xavier Legette (illness), C Cade Mays (ankle/knee), OLB Princely Umanmielen (ankle).
Limited: QB Andy Dalton (right thumb), G Damien Lewis (oblique), RT Taylor Moton (knee), S Nick Scott (groin), LB Trevin Wallace (shoulder).
Full: DE Derrick Brown (knee), WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (shoulder), QB Bryce Young (ankle), RG Chandler Zavala (knee).
Zavala is on injured reserve and within the 21-day return-to-play window.